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‘Truly full of life’: Tributes to two students who died after being swept to sea in California

Harshita Nair and Mahial Sran were thought to have been napping when caught in a swell on Santa Cruz beach last week

Maia Traverse | News
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Tributes have been made to two college students who died in a fatal incident at a Californian beach, with reports suggesting that the students may have fallen asleep before they were swept away by the tide.

Harshita Nair, 21, and Mahial Sran, 20, were killed after being caught in sudden swell on Wednesday, June 10th.

Harshita’s family have paid tribute to a “cherished sister, granddaughter and a treasured friend”, who “was truly full of life – radiating energy, warmth and joy wherever she went.”

Harshita Nair, via LinkedIn

The tribute continued: “She had a deep love for adventure and embraced every moment with enthusiasm and courage. Her spirit was contagious, her laughter uplifting and her presence comforting”.

Harshita, a student at the University of California, was described as a “cherished sister, granddaughter and a treasured friend” who “always found a way to lift others up”.

Mahial was also a student at San Jose State University.

Mahial Sran, via LinkedIn

A spokesperson for the university Mahial attended said that the “entire community shares in the grief felt by those who loved and cared for her” and extended their “deepest sympathies” for everyone affected by the “tragic loss”.

Harshita Nair, 21, and Mahial Sran, 20, from Fremont, California, were visiting Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz where it is thought that they were caught unaware by the beach’s hazardous currents. Volunteer Fire Captain Kyle Breton has spoken of his belief that Harshita and Mahial were sleeping near a ‘keyhole’, a rock formation used to walk between coves.

“As soon as the tide comes in or gets high, the keyhole is inaccessible” Breton said in a video posted on Facebook.

“People go through the keyhole thinking they’re gonna have a great day at the beach, and then all of a sudden they get cut off, and options run out very, very quickly”.

Despite efforts from both emergency services and volunteer swimmers to save the students, both later died in hospital.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has since urged people to “be aware” of changing surf conditions, and to try and “understand how to recognise and respond to rip currents”.

Mayor of Fremont Raj Salwan has also spoken out, sending his “deepest condolences” to the students’ families and friends, adding that their lives were “full of promise”.

Featured image via Linkedin

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

More on: News University
Maia Traverse | News
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