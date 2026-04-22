The Tab
Yeva

Influencer speaks out after her Insta led hit men to boyfriend, who was tortured and killed

Igor’s head washed ashore after his abduction

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Earlier this year, 28-year-old Igor Komarov was kidnapped away from his influencer girlfriend, Yeva Mishalova, before being tortured, killed, and beheaded.

Believed to be the son of a Ukrainian mob boss, who allegedly owed money to some powerful people, Igor was taken in February alongside his friend, Alexander ‘Yermak’ Petrovsky. Alexander was able to escape the kidnappers, at which point he informed the authorities in Jimbaran, Bali.

A ransom video showing Igor black and blue soon emerged, where he begged: “Mum, Mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for. Give them back those $10 million. Please.”

Though Igor’s family cooperated with the police, with his mother providing a DNA sample for identification, body parts belonging to their son washed up on the banks of the Wos River. The parts included his head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs, according to local media.

In a recent development, it was revealed that Yeva Mishalova’s Instagram posts led the attackers to him.

Yeva Mishalova commented on Igor’s death

At the start of the month, Ukrainian media noted that Yeva had completely disappeared from the public eye, though she was still consistently posting on Instagram. She broke her silence in a video on April 1, addressing her followers with tears in her eyes.

“I have been in silence for a long time. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me. I am currently going through a very difficult period. I spend most of my time either with my family or by myself. I am working with a psychologist, trying to recover, listen to myself,” she said, according to local media.

“I am cooperating with the investigation. Please do not spread rumours, do not dispel. f*cking content and respecting my boundaries. Now I’m not going back to my usual rhythm. I only mark my presence very carefully. Thank you to those who are around in human way.”

She asked people to respect her privacy amidst her loss, but did offer an update about a week later.

“I’m very pleased that you care about my condition, that you tell me words of support. And that’s what keeps me going too,” she said.

“Because I can go to bed feeling like there’s no life, and then the next day I can wake up thinking I need to pull myself together. That’s why it comes in waves. Each person experiences their loss in their own way.”

Sharing a picture on her Instagram of Igor, Yeva added: “I know for sure, you will see this. My life. I love you.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit:

More on: Influencers Police Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Igor Komarov, mob boss son murdered

Horrific details emerge as ‘headless body’ of mob boss son is found following kidnapping

Igor

Everything this influencer posted after her boyfriend was kidnapped, tortured and killed

Kidnap

Kidnap of mob boss’s son takes disturbing turn as his head washes up on beach after ransom video

Latest

Right, here’s TikTok’s obsession with Tyler Catastrophe explained after Wilbur Soot incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I actually can’t escape him

Wait, could this wild Euphoria season three theory about Nate and Jules actually be true?!

Hebe Hancock

My mind is blown

There’s a huge difference in Euphoria cast salaries, and now the feuds make so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’d be fuming too

‘It’s disgusting’: 84 per cent say protest monitoring damages trust in Bristol Uni

Ailsa Marshall

An investigation revealed the University of Bristol payed a private security firm to monitor student protest activity across the city

Here’s the (un)official ranking of the worst queues every Liverpool student can experience

Mary Rossiter

1. The Raz, obviously

Beverley Callard shares heartbreaking health update as she leaves I’m A Celeb jungle early

Hebe Hancock

She left on last night’s show

mafs australia 2026 bec danny on the retreat

Hate to break it to you, but MAFS Australia’s Danny behaved totally differently off-camera

Claudia Cox

He told producers he could find a ‘better bird’ in a supermarket

Yeva

Influencer speaks out after her Insta led hit men to boyfriend, who was tortured and killed

Kieran Galpin

Igor’s head washed ashore after his abduction

Romanticising your diss? Here’s every Liverpool students’ favourite sun soaked study spots

Maia Harris

Swapping my laptop for a pint as soon as it hits 5pm x

window bars curved

People are only just explaining why window bars are curved at the bottom and now I feel silly

Hayley Soen

Please tell me not everyone knew this

Here’s everything ‘villain’ Juliette has been up to after flopping hard on MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Wait, she has a new boyfriend?!

Credit: Emily Hart

Hot influencer unmasked as Indian med student, and he’s earned thousands tricking ‘dumb’ men

Kieran Galpin

I don’t condone scamming, butttt

Sheffield University accused of paying security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine activists

Niamh Brownhill

12 British universities paid £440k to monitor students’ social media posts

I’m A Celeb’s Adam Thomas shares health battle responsible for brutal David Haye clash

Hebe Hancock

‘It’s swelling, and it’s exhaustion’

Jordna Wright

Inquest confirms tragic details about death of TOWIE’s Jordan Wright, who was found in a ‘ditch’

Kieran Galpin

An autopsy was carried out on April 13

mafs australia 2026 bec gia

Omg, the feuding brides Bec and Gia secretly became besties off-camera during MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

Gia would get drinks with Bec when her marriage was struggling?!

Harry Styles opens up about wanting a family ‘soon’ as Zoe Kravitz engagement rumours spread

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring

Celeste

Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

Kieran Galpin

‘Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance’

Edinburgh University announces marking and assessment boycott

Kitty Messer

An email has been sent out to students announcing a marking boycott amid ongoing disputes over budget cuts

olivia rodrigo drop dead

I loved Olivia Rodrigo, but i’m sour about the greedy release of ‘drop dead’ and its variants

Claudia Cox

Her official fan club is sharing tactics to boost her in the charts