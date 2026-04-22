Influencer speaks out after her Insta led hit men to boyfriend, who was tortured and killed

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Earlier this year, 28-year-old Igor Komarov was kidnapped away from his influencer girlfriend, Yeva Mishalova, before being tortured, killed, and beheaded.

Believed to be the son of a Ukrainian mob boss, who allegedly owed money to some powerful people, Igor was taken in February alongside his friend, Alexander ‘Yermak’ Petrovsky. Alexander was able to escape the kidnappers, at which point he informed the authorities in Jimbaran, Bali.

A ransom video showing Igor black and blue soon emerged, where he begged: “Mum, Mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for. Give them back those $10 million. Please.”

Though Igor’s family cooperated with the police, with his mother providing a DNA sample for identification, body parts belonging to their son washed up on the banks of the Wos River. The parts included his head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs, and internal organs, according to local media.

In a recent development, it was revealed that Yeva Mishalova’s Instagram posts led the attackers to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeva Mishalova (@yeva_mishalova)

Yeva Mishalova commented on Igor’s death

At the start of the month, Ukrainian media noted that Yeva had completely disappeared from the public eye, though she was still consistently posting on Instagram. She broke her silence in a video on April 1, addressing her followers with tears in her eyes.

“I have been in silence for a long time. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me. I am currently going through a very difficult period. I spend most of my time either with my family or by myself. I am working with a psychologist, trying to recover, listen to myself,” she said, according to local media.

“I am cooperating with the investigation. Please do not spread rumours, do not dispel. f*cking content and respecting my boundaries. Now I’m not going back to my usual rhythm. I only mark my presence very carefully. Thank you to those who are around in human way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeva Mishalova (@yeva_mishalova)

She asked people to respect her privacy amidst her loss, but did offer an update about a week later.

“I’m very pleased that you care about my condition, that you tell me words of support. And that’s what keeps me going too,” she said.

“Because I can go to bed feeling like there’s no life, and then the next day I can wake up thinking I need to pull myself together. That’s why it comes in waves. Each person experiences their loss in their own way.”

Sharing a picture on her Instagram of Igor, Yeva added: “I know for sure, you will see this. My life. I love you.”

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