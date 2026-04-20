‘Serious safety concerns’ and ‘toxic culture’ contributed to Nightline Glasgow closure

6 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of suicide.

The closure of Nightline Glasgow was triggered by “serious safety concerns” and allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a volunteer, The Glasgow Tab can reveal.

Glasgow Students’ Nightline, a confidential listening service for students in distress, announced its closure on 25th March this year.

While it did not publicly cite a reason for its discontinuation, leaked email correspondence reveals the organisation was under investigation for reports of a “toxic internal culture,” as well as allegations of misconduct, at the time of disbandment.

In a statement to The Glasgow Tab, the student organisations involved in running Nightline Glasgow confirmed “significant risks were identified” within the service, including “lack of external supervision and quality assurance, augmented by weak governance arrangements.”

In an email dated to September 2025, a senior member of the University of Glasgow Students’ Representative Council (SRC) instructed the suspension of the Nightline activities, explaining a full investigation was necessary before activities could resume.

It revealed “serious concerns regarding the current operation” were brought to the university’s attention, which raised “significant issues around compliance and volunteer welfare.”

Writing to a former director who had issued the complaints about Nightline Glasgow, members of Nightline Europe explained the service was suspended “due to serious safety concerns and reports of toxic organisational culture” raised by the whistleblower.

The email, dated to 17th March 2o26, continued to explain that one volunteer was caught displaying “inappropriate behaviour.”

In the email, the member of Nightline Europe confirmed there would be a meeting for the “official breakdown” of Nightline Glasgow on 18th March 2026.

A week later, Glasgow Students’ Nightline announced its permanent closure on 25th March 2026. In a statement shared on its website and Instagram, the organisation said it was “heartbroken” the Glasgow universities had chosen not to continue supporting the service.

Comments on the post expressed dismay at the closure, with one user calling it “actually heartbreaking.”

Speaking to The Glasgow Tab, the former director responsible for the whistleblowing described the emotional toll of volunteering at the organisation. They recalled feeling “traumatised” by handling calls relating to suicide and abuse, but claimed there was not adequate support put in place.

Glasgow Nightline, which supported students from Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of Strathclyde, and the University of Glasgow, had been operating through a team of student volunteers since 2019.

The closure in Glasgow follows several similar closures across university campuses in the United Kingdom. On 30th June 2025, the Nightline’s umbrella charity, Nightline Association, officially closed, citing financial constraints and a decrease in volunteer numbers.

The University of Glasgow has directed its students towards an alternative confidential, 24‑hour counselling and advice line, providing immediate support whenever it is needed. This service can be accessed on 0800 028 3766 or via the Wisdom App.

In a statement to The Glasgow Tab, the three student organisations involved in running Nightline Glasgow, said: “Following the closure of the UK Nightline Association, University of Strathclyde Students’ Union, Glasgow Caledonian University Students’ Association and Glasgow University Students’ Representative Council, commissioned an independent review of Glasgow Students’ Nightline.

“The review examined safeguarding, operational, financial, reputational and governance arrangements, and whether the current model was proportionate to the level of risk borne by the partner organisations.

“Significant risks were identified, following the loss of national oversight. These included lack of external supervision and quality assurance, augmented by weak governance arrangements. The review also found that the Nightline model had, over time, been superseded by expanded and more robust support services delivered directly by the partner institutions.

“On this basis, the partner organisations have decided to close Glasgow Students’ Nightline. This decision was communicated to volunteers in March 2026. The existing provision across institutions ensures there will be no gap in student support.

“The partner organisations remain committed to ensuring students can access safe, effective and well-governed support services.”

All University of Glasgow students can access a free confidential helpline on 0800 028 3766 (or use the Wisdom App) to discuss any difficulties they may be facing. Glasgow Caledonian’s student wellbeing support services can be accessed by calling +44 (0)141 273 1393. The University of Strathcylde’s wellbeing service can be contacted via +44 (0) 141 548 3402.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Unsplash and Instagram @glasgowstudentsnightline