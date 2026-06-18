What the Love Island 2026 cast actually do for work, according to their serious LinkedIns

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We’ve got to know the Love Island 2026 cast pretty well inside the villa now, but it’s time to look at what they do when they’re not sunning themselves up in Majorca. From business owners to footballers and tradesmen, here are all their jobs, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Yasmin

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Yasmin clearly takes her LinkedIn very seriously because she has a whopping 22.3k followers on there. It says she’s been a Recruitment Business Partner at a company called Rockford Investment Group since 2021, “specialising in finance, investment banking, public and technology sectors”. But she actually quit recruitment in 2024 to work in travel.

Lorenzo

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Lorenzo says he owns his own business in the fashion industry, but his LinkedIn doesn’t reveal much info about what they actually are. He founded a company called Altamoda Group in June 2022. Lorenzo also co-founded a social shopping platform for Gen Z shoppers called Trendway in 2020, but I can’t actually find either company online. Interesting.

Lola

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Lola worked as a police detective before going on Love Island, but that’s not actually on her LinkedIn. She graduated with a degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth in 2023 and worked at her family’s window business The Window Workshop LTD on and off from 2016 to 2024. She has also worked for a lettings company called Humble Abodes.

Jasmine

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On LinkedIn, Jasmine calls herself a Social Media Execution and Culture Expert, but that’s basically just a fancy way of saying she’s an influencer with over 100k on Instagram. She’s also a freelance Media and Content Assistant for a brand called Millena, and has worked as a TV presenter in the past.

Ellie

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Ellie is a Social Media Marketing Manager who founded her own company called Bleuprint Socials in 2025, her LinkedIn reveals. Before that, she worked as a Content Creator for a property company called Bridges Properties and a hairdresser called LillysHair. Oh, and she was an air hostess for RyanAir for six months in 2022 after finishing dance college.

Sam

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According to his LinkedIn, Sam works as an electrician for a company called Chapman’s Electrical. He’s been there for eight years in total, starting as an apprentice and moving into a fully qualified tradie. Before that, he studied Electrical Installation at Dudley College.

Aidan

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Aidan is a self-employed Real Estate Advisor at his own Kent-based company AM Projects Ltd, which he set up in May 2024. He calls himself a “property specialist” and his property investment and development company focusing on “acquiring, structuring and adding value to real estate across London and the South East”. His LinkedIn picture is of him in the city wearing a turtleneck. Classic.

Kavan

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His brother Kavan works as an Electrician at KRA Brown Electrical Services Ltd, based in Sevenoaks, his LinkedIn reveals. He started there as an apprentice in September 2022 and qualified as an Electrician in July 2025. So, if you’re looking for an electrician in Kent, he’s your man.

Simba

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Simba is a Senior Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant for the NHS in Central London, supporting patients with “complex neurological conditions”. According to his LinkedIn, he graduated from the University of Kent with a BSc in Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation. He also has his own nightlife events brand and is a semi-professional footballer.

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Featured image credit: ITV