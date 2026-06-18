The Tab

What the Love Island 2026 cast actually do for work, according to their serious LinkedIns

Yasmin has 22k followers on there

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve got to know the Love Island 2026 cast pretty well inside the villa now, but it’s time to look at what they do when they’re not sunning themselves up in Majorca. From business owners to footballers and tradesmen, here are all their jobs, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Yasmin

Yasmin clearly takes her LinkedIn very seriously because she has a whopping 22.3k followers on there. It says she’s been a Recruitment Business Partner at a company called Rockford Investment Group since 2021, “specialising in finance, investment banking, public and technology sectors”. But she actually quit recruitment in 2024 to work in travel.

Lorenzo

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LORENZO (@lorenzoxalessi)

Lorenzo says he owns his own business in the fashion industry, but his LinkedIn doesn’t reveal much info about what they actually are. He founded a company called Altamoda Group in June 2022. Lorenzo also co-founded a social shopping platform for Gen Z shoppers called Trendway in 2020, but I can’t actually find either company online. Interesting.

Lola

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola worked as a police detective before going on Love Island, but that’s not actually on her LinkedIn. She graduated with a degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth in 2023 and worked at her family’s window business The Window Workshop LTD on and off from 2016 to 2024. She has also worked for a lettings company called Humble Abodes.

Jasmine

On LinkedIn, Jasmine calls herself a Social Media Execution and Culture Expert, but that’s basically just a fancy way of saying she’s an influencer with over 100k on Instagram. She’s also a freelance Media and Content Assistant for a brand called Millena, and has worked as a TV presenter in the past.

Ellie

Ellie is a Social Media Marketing Manager who founded her own company called Bleuprint Socials in 2025, her LinkedIn reveals. Before that, she worked as a Content Creator for a property company called Bridges Properties and a hairdresser called LillysHair. Oh, and she was an air hostess for RyanAir for six months in 2022 after finishing dance college.

Sam

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Workman💎 (@sam.work)

According to his LinkedIn, Sam works as an electrician for a company called Chapman’s Electrical. He’s been there for eight years in total, starting as an apprentice and moving into a fully qualified tradie. Before that, he studied Electrical Installation at Dudley College.

Aidan

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aidan Murphy (@aidan.mzz)

Aidan is a self-employed Real Estate Advisor at his own Kent-based company AM Projects Ltd, which he set up in May 2024. He calls himself a “property specialist” and his property investment and development company focusing on “acquiring, structuring and adding value to real estate across London and the South East”. His LinkedIn picture is of him in the city wearing a turtleneck. Classic.

Kavan

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KM (@kavanmurphee)

His brother Kavan works as an Electrician at KRA Brown Electrical Services Ltd, based in Sevenoaks, his LinkedIn reveals. He started there as an apprentice in September 2022 and qualified as an Electrician in July 2025. So, if you’re looking for an electrician in Kent, he’s your man.

Simba

Simba is a Senior Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant for the NHS in Central London, supporting patients with “complex neurological conditions”. According to his LinkedIn, he graduated from the University of Kent with a BSc in Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation. He also has his own nightlife events brand and is a semi-professional footballer.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island

I analysed all 400+ Love Islanders’ jobs before the show, and producers clearly have a type

ope

Love Island’s Ope reveals how to say his name, and the backstory should make some feel guilty

Priya on Love Island 2026

‘Stay in your lane’: The harsh things dumped Islanders have said about what Priya is *really* like

Latest

University of Nottingham student did not receive increased checks despite suicide attempts

Ellamaria Viscomi

Rianna has been awarded a degree after her death

Video shows bungee instructor pretending to throw body off bridge before fatal incident

Maia Traverse

The instructor joked about ‘disposing a body’ on the same bridge where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died

OnlyFans twins Amelia and April Maddison

OnlyFans twins reveal the one line they refuse to cross in their x-rated content together

Hayley Soen

I mean, this should be the bare minimum right?

Underneath the mask: KCL Spider-Man speaks out in his first ever interview

Sabrina Hau

The mystery that captivated King’s students all year has finally been solved

Rivals: Where would your favourite characters stir up scandal in London?

Gamze Aslan

Mind the scandal

Ranked: 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards in 2027 – Plymouth Marjon leads

Olivia Duggan

Plymouth Marjon scores 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton, a gap larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list

Emilie Kiser reveals why she forgave husband after their son drowned under his care

Ellissa Bain

There was one moment that ‘altered her brain chemistry’

difference in Google apps

People are only just learning the difference between all the Google apps, and my mind’s blown

Hayley Soen

I did wonder why we have two that seem the same

‘I went blank’: Full video shows what Brazil bungee jump workers told police after girl died

Ellissa Bain

They have been charged with homicide

University College London has cut its dedicated antisemitism support role

Cassandra Fong

The role was created in 2022 to provide specialist support and training on antisemitism

What the Love Island 2026 cast actually do for work, according to their serious LinkedIns

Ellissa Bain

Yasmin has 22k followers on there

Northumbria University to lead £1.3 million study into young adult diabetes care

Ali Choudhary

An estimated 65,000 adults aged 18 to 39 in England have blood sugar levels above recommended targets

Student blocks could become graduate housing as Nottingham battles post-grad talent drain

Robert Greenwood

With low graduate retention rates, Nottingham hopes to solve one problem with another

Oliver Tree girlfriend

‘Magic, inspiration’: Oliver Tree’s girlfriend breaks silence with statement about his tragic death

Hayley Soen

She also shut down rumours about him

What every Love Island 2026 cast member is really like, according to dumped Islander

Ellissa Bain

Lola is a ‘dark horse’

Full video of Taylor Parker’s hospital interrogation is worse than what was in Maternal Instinct

Hayley Soen

‘I’ve never hurt anybody… the baby fell out’

The full horrifying details of Taylor Parker crime scene that Maternal Instinct left out

Ellissa Bain

She left Reagan Simmons-Hancock with 113 ‘sharp force injuries’

Kelly

‘I’m sorry’: Photographer who took Taylor Parker’s maternity pics speaks out in 10-minute plea

Kieran Galpin

‘I had so much hate towards me’

Is it coming home? Here’s whether England is planning to host the World Cup any time soon

Esther Knowles

Surprisingly, you won’t have to break the bank to watch England play

Taylor Parker is the latest, but who are the other women currently on death row in Texas?

Hayley Soen

Their crimes are inhumane