Meet Jasmine from Love Island’s influencer little sister who’s just as vibey as her

4 hours ago

Everyone’s obsessed with Jasmine Muller on Love Island this year, but did you know she’s got a little lister who’s just as vibey as her?! And they look exactly the same.

Isabella, who goes by Bella, is an influencer too with 18,000 followers on Instagram and 24,000 on TikTok. She’s signed to not one but two different talent agencies, Gee Small Faces and Revolt Management, and has the same insane dress sense and face card as her sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabella (@bellagazmuller)

The pair own a fashion brand together called MAHILA which sells loungewear, underwear and athleisure. Produced in London, the label was “born out of a friendship and sisterhood more than three years ago” after they both noticed a lack of representation of South Asian women in the western fashion space, the website reveals.

“Ethically made and multifunctional Ath-leisure, Lounge & Underwear brand, designed by two sisters and produced in London for the modern day woman. With ‘Mahila’ meaning a collective of women in multiple Indian dialects, it is a clothing brand but also a platform and community for women to be seen and heard.”

The brand is definitely on the pricier side, but the fabrics are all sourced in London and they have a big focus on environmental and ethical issues. There are two co-ords on sale right now which cost £60 for the skort and £51 for the top, as well as activewear halterneck tops for £51, skorts for £60 and boleros for £32.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHILA (@mahila.intimates)

Bella’s feeds are full of pictures and videos of her posing in effortlessly cool outfits around London, going to events and opening PR. I want to be her when I grow up. The pair are super close, like besties and sisters rolled into one, and do absolutely everything together. She’s missing Jasmine a lot while she’s in Majorca.

Bella posted a video on TikTok of Jasmine holding her cuddly toy and wrote: “She said every time she’s cuddling my toy it’s like we’re sleeping next to each other.” She added in the caption: “We’re literally never apart. Best big sister in the world.” In another video, she joked that any boy she meets in the villa needs to get her approval first.

She likes Kavan and thinks he’s “in awe” of Jasmine, which is “what she deserves”. But she recently went on Tyrique’s stream and said there’s someone else she would put her sister with. You’ll never guess who.

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Featured image credit: @bellagazmuller/Instagram