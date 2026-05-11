‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

She shared all the behind the scenes details

5 hours ago

In the latest episode of Euphoria, Trisha Paytas had a cameo, and she’s broken down the behind-the-scenes details of that Cassie n-word comment.

Episode five of Euphoria shows Cassie going on a brief media tour to promote her OnlyFans account. There are clips of her giving Bonnie Blue and rage-baiting by saying women need to cook and clean, and men who want that are criticised.

🚨Cassie appears scared and crying during her scene with Trisha Paytas’ character in tonight’s episode of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/ySsOgrZb1F — ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) May 10, 2026

“If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the n-word,” she said in one scene.

Trisha Paytas takes a second before saying, “Okay.”

It doesn’t stop there – Cassie isn’t done rage-baiting for OnlyFans subscribers.

“Well, you sound like a Democrat,” someone in the background said.

“I’m not r*tarded,” Cassie responded after laughing.

After the whole sequence it’s revealed that Cassie hits 5ok subscribers, so the messy podcast appearances definitely worked. In a resurfaced interview clip, before Trish revealed she was on Euphoria, she talked about her experience filming that scene.

“I kept cracking up because it was so funny,” the influencer said. “The lines were so crazy, I was like, ‘ How do I not… and I was like, ‘ This is why I can’t be an actress”

“If a man today were to say he wants a girlfriend that cooks or cleans, he might as well be screaming the n-word.” — Cassie on a podcast during ‘Euphoria’ pic.twitter.com/iLJ923O1iD — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 11, 2026

Trish added: “This person would say something and I’d be like, ‘ What? Because it was a little improv, so I was like, I don’t know, I don’t even know what to say to that.”

Although she didn’t explicitly state which scene or line she was talking about, it’s safe to assume it was this one based on her reaction. This is also Trisha’s only appearance throughout the Euphoria episode.

Okay, so it looks like we can’t blame all the wild dialogue in Euphoria on Sam Levinson’s questionable writing – some of it is jus improvised. Good to know!

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