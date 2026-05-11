The Tab

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In the latest episode of Euphoria, Trisha Paytas had a cameo, and she’s broken down the behind-the-scenes details of that Cassie n-word comment.

Episode five of Euphoria shows Cassie going on a brief media tour to promote her OnlyFans account. There are clips of her giving Bonnie Blue and rage-baiting by saying women need to cook and clean, and men who want that are criticised.

“If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the n-word,” she said in one scene.

Trisha Paytas takes a second before saying, “Okay.”

It doesn’t stop there – Cassie isn’t done rage-baiting for OnlyFans subscribers.

“Well, you sound like a Democrat,” someone in the background said.

“I’m not r*tarded,” Cassie responded after laughing.

After the whole sequence it’s revealed that Cassie hits 5ok subscribers, so the messy podcast appearances definitely worked. In a resurfaced interview clip, before Trish revealed she was on Euphoria, she talked about her experience filming that scene.

“I kept cracking up because it was so funny,” the influencer said. “The lines were so crazy, I was like, ‘ How do I not… and I was like, ‘ This is why I can’t be an actress”

Trish added: “This person would say something and I’d be like, ‘ What? Because it was a little improv, so I was like, I don’t know, I don’t even know what to say to that.”

Although she didn’t explicitly state which scene or line she was talking about, it’s safe to assume it was this one based on her reaction. This is also Trisha’s only appearance throughout the Euphoria episode.

Okay, so it looks like we can’t blame all the wild dialogue in Euphoria on Sam Levinson’s questionable writing – some of it is jus improvised. Good to know!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Euphoria Sydney Sweeney TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Sydney Sweeney shares Euphoria nude scenes that were ‘too far’ after controversial NSFW plot

Latest

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Hayley Soen

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama ‘Believe Me’

Harry Youlten

Camera crews in your study space?

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Hayley Soen

He charges $1k an hour

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

Hayley Soen

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so pretty

Exam season is here! Here are the best seats to get in Cardiff University libraries

Rosie Connold

Because we know what exam season can get like

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

Sara Maruboyina

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

Review: Berlin Berlin

Agathe Bernard-Bacot

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is all a bit much

Right-wing activist visiting Bristol Uni ‘attacked with curry’

Emily Robson

‘Young Bob’ – a 17-year-old Christian activist – spoke to students about topics such as abortion outside Senate House

‘I was hung out to dry’: Caroline Muirhead angrily calls out police for betraying her trust

Ellissa Bain

‘I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe’

Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

Ellen Paterson

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

St Andrews student ‘warned not to offend again’ after assaulting police officer and student

Cyrus Tahbaz

Third-year student, Edward Bulmer, punched the officer three times

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can barely keep up

After Should I Marry A Murderer, a cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name

Hayley Soen

Cyclists are setting off from Tony’s home and travelling 300 miles

the devil wears prada 2 celebrity cameos

You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Francesca Eke

Forget Donatella Versace, they even snuck in a famous golfer and New York Knicks player

The lore behind Ariana Grande’s back tattoo is crazy, so here’s what it actually means

Ellissa Bain

Yes, it’s real

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes