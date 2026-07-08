Priya’s besties share brutal opinion of Mica and reveal who her real Love Island friends are

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Everyone’s starting to feel really sorry for Priya on Love Island because she keeps getting done dirty over and over again, and not just by the guys. Her friends have shared how disgusted they are with Mica, who they think isn’t a real friend, and revealed who her true pals in the villa actually are.

Mica has been apologising over and over again after the horrid way her and Samraj were speaking about o Priya behind her back was shown on movie night. Priya seems to have accepted her apology and forgiven her, but everyone thinks she’s letting her off way too lightly.

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde’s stream this week, three of Priya’s besties said when Priya comes out of the villa, the first thing they’re going to tell her is “they’re not her real friends, especially Mica”. They hope she “realises that” for herself and are absolutely appalled by the way Mica treated her after Samraj said he had the “ick”.

“You know Mica, that’s the worst from her because how can you sit there and let another man say about an ick and try and be besties with them,” one of her friends said. They said “no one stuck up for her,” and they purposely “didn’t tell her” about the ick comment, which was gross.

“No one’s got her back when she’s got everyone else’s back,” one of them said. Another added: “Not one person spoke up for her on movie night at all. When Jasmine was upset, she had four girls surrounding her.”

According to them, her true friends are Yas and Angie. “We really like Yas. We think Yas is a good girl, and we actually think they’re close,” one of them said. Another added that Priya and Angelista look “tight already”. They also said Ellie is a great friend, and loved the way Julia stuck up for her on movie night.

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Featured image credit: ITV