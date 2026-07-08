The Tab

Priya’s besties share brutal opinion of Mica and reveal who her real Love Island friends are

They think only four girls have her back

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone’s starting to feel really sorry for Priya on Love Island because she keeps getting done dirty over and over again, and not just by the guys. Her friends have shared how disgusted they are with Mica, who they think isn’t a real friend, and revealed who her true pals in the villa actually are.

Mica has been apologising over and over again after the horrid way her and Samraj were speaking about o Priya behind her back was shown on movie night. Priya seems to have accepted her apology and forgiven her, but everyone thinks she’s letting her off way too lightly.

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde’s stream this week, three of Priya’s besties said when Priya comes out of the villa, the first thing they’re going to tell her is “they’re not her real friends, especially Mica”. They hope she “realises that” for herself and are absolutely appalled by the way Mica treated her after Samraj said he had the “ick”.

@plugchannelman2.0

#tyriquehyde #priya #loveisland #fanaccount

♬ original sound – 🅿️lug Channel Man 2.0

“You know Mica, that’s the worst from her because how can you sit there and let another man say about an ick and try and be besties with them,” one of her friends said. They said “no one stuck up for her,” and they purposely “didn’t tell her” about the ick comment, which was gross.

“No one’s got her back when she’s got everyone else’s back,” one of them said. Another added: “Not one person spoke up for her on movie night at all. When Jasmine was upset, she had four girls surrounding her.”

According to them, her true friends are Yas and Angie. “We really like Yas. We think Yas is a good girl, and we actually think they’re close,” one of them said. Another added that Priya and Angelista look “tight already”. They also said Ellie is a great friend, and loved the way Julia stuck up for her on movie night.

@nesjn1

Who Priya’s friends want priya to be friends with ‼️#tyriquehyde #loveislandclips #julialoveisland #elliechadwick #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – Love island clips 🏝️

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island 2026

The lowdown on if Love Island 2026 villa is being told about the World Cup and England scores

Love Island Priya Jordon

Dumped Islander exposes what Priya told everyone before choosing Jordon and it’s so messy

We know the exact moment Charleen got cast for Love Island, just two days before she went in

Latest
Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

WSAZ

The reason grandad might not stand trial after 16 kids were rescued from vile, bug-infested room

Kieran Galpin

The property was full of bugs and reeking of excrement

Firefighter who drove 16 Ohio kids to hospital shares haunting memory that’s stayed with him

Ellissa Bain

‘Our livestock around here live in better conditions’

Ranked: Russell Group unis by campus and facilities – Oxford, Cambridge and LSE miss the top 20

Samah Tabba

Birmingham tops the facilities rankings but several of the UK’s most prestigious universities are nowhere to be seen

russell group unis employability studentcrowd

Ranked: Russell Group unis by employability – Oxford and Cambridge miss the top 20 again

Alisa Pasha

Oxford and Cambridge top the Complete University Guide but failed to make StudentCrowd’s top 20 for employability – for the second time

How Ohio family who left 16 kids living ‘like feral animals’ managed to hide it for so long

Hayley Soen

The children had been there for four years

Priya first thing did before Love Island

Priya’s mates reveal the first thing she did before going on Love Island, and I’m so shocked

Suchismita Ghosh

They also addressed whether she had a game plan

Ranked: Russell Group unis by teaching quality reviews – UCL top, Oxford and Cambridge absent

Samah Tabba

Ulster University ranked first for teaching quality overall – while Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester and KCL failed to make the top 20 of StudentCrowd’s student reviews

Viral girl who impersonated Ariana Grande on OnlyFans reveals humbling DM she got from singer

Kieran Galpin

Ariana earlier called her ‘bizarre’

‘Using her for clout’: The harsh truth about Simba and Angelista, from people who know them

Ellissa Bain

‘I don’t know what she sees in him’

From spiderwebs to bridal gowns: Here are Zendaya’s most iconic press tour looks recapped

Samah Tabba

They just keep getting better

Mackenzie Shirilla in prison

‘Trying to do better’: Mackenzie Shirilla is back with new statement from jail amid messy appeal

Hayley Soen

Yes, she’s still moaning

The gutting ages of 16 kids rescued in Ohio make you realise just how dark the story really is

Kieran Galpin

She had her first kid at 15, two months after getting married

Priya’s besties share brutal opinion of Mica and reveal who her real Love Island friends are

Ellissa Bain

They think only four girls have her back

‘I left with my head held high’: Charleen talks about where she stands with Kavan after Love Island

Hayley Soen

She thought producers would add a twist that meant she could stay

It’s official: News Editor applications are OPEN, and here’s why YOU should apply

Charlotte Morgan

Do you want to break pressing stories, investigate campus crises and conduct interviews? If so, this role is for you

Here’s everything going on in Adele’s life since she stepped away from the spotlight

Alisa Pasha

She made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix last weekend

Durham student shortlisted for prestigious social mobility award

Seamus Barker

Hear from second-year politics and IR student Leo Cavanagh

Why Corlys attacked Rhaenyra House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon actor reveals real reason Corlys dared to attack Queen Rhaenyra like that

Suchismita Ghosh

Last time someone spoke to her like that, he lost his head

Nolan Wells’ mum issues stark warning about GoFundMe as she continues heartbreaking statements

Kieran Galpin

‘My heart is broken for our sweet son’