Cambridge Uni boat clubs fined almost 4.5k for Bumps misconduct including public urination

Other penalties were given for foul language and handheld filming

5 hours ago

Cambridge University rowers have been fined almost £4,500 for misconduct during this year’s Lent Bumps races.

The annual races take place over five days and involve around 110 crews and 960 rowers, as boats race end-to-end, with the aim of “bumping” the boat in front.

The fines, which totalled £4,430, were issued by the Cambridge University Combined Boat Clubs (CUCBC) for a variety of reasons including foul language and public urination.

Caius Boat Club was the most fined overall, facing £440 in penalties, followed by Lady Margaret Boat Club, which was fined £430.

Trinity Hall faced a fine of £350, with Downing and King’s fined £275 and £235 respectively.

Caius’ 01 boat was also the most fined on the river, seeing £390 in penalties, including a £100 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” as well as £85 for public urination.

Trinity Hall’s W1 boat was the second most fined boat, with £250 in penalties, closely followed by Lady Margaret’s O2 and Downing’s O1, which were each fined £225.

The total fines at this year’s Lent Bumps were the highest since 2019, exceeding the amount of previous years by over £1,000.

Newnham was the only college boat club to receive no fines this year.

A rower at Downing told Varsity: “As rowers, we never stop at ‘fine’ – we strive for excellence and to be the best boat on the Cam. Fines should not impede us – results are what matter.”

Of the £4,430 total fine, £1,455 was issued for “foul” or “abusive” language, across 27 individual offences.

Other reasoning behind the fines included £75 for handheld filming, £20 to £40 for early celebration, £15 to £50 for “failure to hold it up upon bumping” as well as £30 for excessive bank parties.

A Gonville and Caius College spokesperson said: “Caius Boat Club members have been reminded of their responsibilities when representing the college and themselves. Behaviour which contravenes the spirit of the competition may result in disciplinary action under the college regulations.”

Cambridge University, CUCB, Caius Boat Club, Lady Margaret Boat Club, Trinity Hall Boat Club, Downing Boat Club, King’s Boat Club, Downing College, St John’s College, and Trinity Hall have been contacted for comment.

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