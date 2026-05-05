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10 celebs who skipped the 2026 Met Gala, and their varying shady reasons as to why

Some just really hate the entire concept

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Lots of A-List celebs decided not to attend the Met Gala 2026. The event took place on May 4th, in New York City. The theme this year was “Costume Art”, exploring fashion as an embodied art form.

Some of the celebrities who didn’t go have been vocal about why, and a potential dislike of the event, whereas for others their schedules make it very clear attending just simply wasn’t possible.

Here’s a rundown of all the celebs who skipped the 2026 Met Gala, and the reasons why they weren’t there.

Zendaya

Celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026

via Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Zendaya confirmed early on that she wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala this year. Her schedule right now is packed, doing back to back press tours for The Drama and Euphoria season three.

Bella Hadid

via JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Over the years, Bella Hadid has given us some iconic Met looks. But not this time. This is the fourth time she’s skipped the event in a row, which would suggest she just simply doesn’t want to go.

Ariana Grande

Celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026

via David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ari was a no-show this year, and it’s believed she was simply too busy. She’s currently prepping for her The Eternal Sunshine Tour, and the release of her eighth album, petal.

Harry Styles

via Richard Young/Shutterstock

Harry Styles was also a no, and for the same reason as Ari. He’s busy getting ready for his Together, Together tour.

Meryl Streep

Celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026

via Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep is believed to have skipped the event due to the backlash of the sponsors being Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. However, her publicist has simply said it’s not her vibe. Fair. 

The Hollywood Reporter claimed author Amy Odell, who wrote a biography on Anna Wintour, believes Meryl is “flatly opposed to Bezos’ involvement” and passed on the invite this year. 

“Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended,” her publicist then told BuzzFeed. “While she appreciates Vogue, Anna, and her incredible imagination and stamina—it has never quite been her scene.”

Taraji P. Henson

via Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Actress and producer Taraji P. Henson has been a Met Gala regular. But, she’s made her opinion very clear, and called out celebrities who are still attending this year’s event, due to it being sponsored by the Bezoses. In a tweet, she said: “WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”.

Taylor Swift

via John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Guys, Taylor has a wedding to prepare for!

Olivia Rodrigo

Celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026

via Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo was another of the celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026 due to her busy schedule. She is prepping for the release of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Sydney Sweeney

via Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney is currently in Australia, so likely just couldn’t make the event this year.

Justin Bieber

Celebs who skipped the Met Gala 2026

via MediaPunch/Shutterstock

2026 marks the fifth year in a row that Hailey Bieber has attended the Met Gala without her husband Justin. The event just really isn’t his style.

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More on: Ariana Grande Bella Hadid Celebrity Harry Styles Justin Bieber Met Gala Olivia Rodrigo Sydney Sweeney Taylor Swift Zendaya
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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