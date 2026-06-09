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Omfg, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have SPLIT after three years together?!

Apparently, they’ve been broken up for MONTHS

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly split up after three years together, which comes as she’s on her The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met whilst filming Wicked in 2022, but their relationship allegedly did not begin until the breakdowns of both their relationships. Though somewhat low-key compared to other celeb couples – we’re looking at you, Kylie and Timmy – they continued to pop up together at various events, parties, and intimate gatherings.

Ironically, people were questioning the state of their relationship last week. They’d barely been seen together in recent months, and now we know why.

Presley Ann Photo/Shutterstock for SAG

Credit: Presley Ann Photo/Shutterstock for SAG

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Ariana and Ethan have been quietly broken up for months now. Those same sources said that the split is “amicable” and that they remain friendly after spending considerable time pondering their relationship.

And before anyone says it: No, Ariana’s new album is NOT about her relationship or split with Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s split has been brewing for ages

Ngl, people were never convinced that Ethan and Ariana were endgame. The relationship was cute, but it was hardly the earth-shattering love you expect from a pop girly – she was more loved up with Cynthia Erivo, and that was a relationship we were all invested in.

That being said, people claimed that their lowkey vibes were by design.

Rahul Bhatt/Shutterstock for SAG

Credit: Rahul Bhatt/Shutterstock for SAG

A source told The Sun earlier this year: “They were both at the ­Leicester Square premiere and the ­after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren’t seen together.

“Obviously, it fuels the ­speculation around them but they don’t want their relationship to play out in public. When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite. Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her. They are aware of what is being said and it’s not easy for them but they’re doing the best they can to snatch some quiet moments when no one is watching.”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Presley Ann Photo/Shutterstock for SAG and Universal

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Ethan Slater Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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