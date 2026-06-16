‘She trapped us’: Passengers on delayed flight held captive by influencer’s ‘rude’ speech

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Plane etiquette is a very real thing, but influencer Presley Mae Foster did not get that memo when she offered a speech to an audience literally held “captive” on a delayed flight.

The video, first posted last week, amassed a whopping 3.1 million views on TikTok. In it, Presley gave an unprompted speech to her fellow passengers, who were all delayed on their flight. It’s not clear how long the plane was delayed for.

“Hi guys, since the plane is, you know, not moving, and we might as well just have some good deep conversations,” she said. “I just wanted to let you guys know that Jesus loves you guys, and that God sent his only son Jesus to die on the cross for ya’ll.”

@presleyymaefoster OPEN AIR AIRPLANE PREACHING ✈️ Our plane broke down, and I felt the Holy Spirit telling me to share my faith. Honestly, I was scared as CRAP, but God gave me the courage to step out 🙂 What happened next was incredible yall, I got to pray over an entire row of teenage girls and their moms after they shared their faith with me ! And to top it all off, the woman sitting next to me turned out to be a pastor! Before we landed, she prayed over me, blessed me, and was WEEPING ! GOD IS MOVING! Be bold and say yes to Him—you never know what He has planned 🙂 “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season.” — 2 Timothy 4:2 FULL AIRPLANE TESTIMONY VID COMING SOON 👀 #jesus #preaching #airplane #faith #godisgood ♬ original sound – presleyymaefoster

Rounding off a few moments later, she told her fellow passengers that God loves them. There was no resounding applause or claps, but admittedly, there were no scathing boos either – except from the TikTok comments.

“This would irritate me more than the plane breaking down,” one person said.

Another wrote: “The universe knew not to put me in America.”

Someone who claimed she was actually on the flight also commented, writing: “That’s me and my baby behind her right at the beginning – she trapped us while I was trying to walk back to my seat LMAOOOO.”

Most people have not taken issue with the religious aspect itself, but instead with the concept of preaching to an audience who could literally go nowhere. People have said it was “rude” and “disrespectful” to flyers who were already stressed by the delayed flight.

Presley Mae Foster explained in another TikTok

In a second video, which recieved much less attention at 28k views, Presley Mae Foster added some more context to the clip that saw her being slammed.

Presley revealed that she was on two flights that day, and during the first, she got too nervous to start preaching in front of people. That obviously changed during the second flight, and after meeting another Christian, she seemingly saw it as a sign.

Once the plane had broken down, she got to work. Though she was slammed in the TikTok comments as “rude” and “entitled”, Presley met some other young Christian girls on the flight. They spent the remainder of the journey playing a religious card game, praying, and sharing testimony.

Again, the comments were a car crash.

“Maybe you being nervous was god telling you not to do it,” one person said.

Another wrote: “This would make me so uncomfortable and unsafe.”

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Presley Mae Foster