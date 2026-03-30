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‘I’d end up on the no-fly list’: Choir goes viral for ‘nightmare’ behaviour on delayed flight

Just one question: Why??

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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A choir group has gone viral on TikTok for its “nightmare” behaviour on a Southwest Airlines flight, with one person joking they’d be “put on the no-fly list.”

Plane etiquette is very real, especially when your flight is delayed. People get stressed in that confined space, and soon enough, very small infractions can set you off. Crying babies and someone eating smelly food instantly come to mind, as does the little girl who sang Moana last year.

In a moment that has since amassed over four million views on TikTok, a show choir boarded what appeared to be a Southwest Airlines flight. It was delayed for hours, and to make matters worse, the show choir performed a rendition of Ordinary by Alex Warren. And I don’t mean a snippet, I mean the entire song.

@chris.cato2008

This flight was fun Story time, after a long show choir trip, winning grand champs for both our Jv (Soundwave) and varsity (Express) it was time to go home. Our flight was delayed by over an hour It was just our choir on the plane The pilot asked us to sing for him. It was his birthday (Brian) Our Jv and varsity group had learned this song together in September. We haven’t sang it together since. For the pilot who was working his butt off to get the plane moving again, and for his birthday, while this was also the same airport 2 fellow pilots had died at 2 days before We sang. No it wasn’t perfect, but we lightened the mood for a lot of TEENAGERS wanting to get home to there parents. Yes the people in the video are parents, chaperones, and our pianist (guy covering his ears) We love the support from this video and thank you so much for taking your time to watch it!!! #lga #airport #southwest #ordinary @Alex Warren

♬ original sound – Chris

People had a field day in the comments, with one person writing: “Ex flight attendant here: Please don’t do this.”

“Normalise not performing for a captive audience,” someone else said.

Others took issue with the song itself. Though Alex Warren’s tracks are beyond catchy, due to them being overplayed by boomers, they’ve become incredibly cringe.

“The way it’s not even good,” someone said, as another added, “It was off pitch, other than that I hated it.”

Apparently, there’s missing context for the choir’s plane performance

Now, according to the choir itself, they were the only people on the plane at that time. Despite that, people did spot seemingly disgruntled people in the clip, so either there were other passengers, or one of the choir dads is sick to death of his child’s singing. Either is plausible.

@chris.cato2008

Replying to @emily there was a typo. It’s supposed to say “to your” not “to you Mr” #pilot #birthday #lga #airport #southwest

♬ original sound – Chris

The choir also claimed that the pilot, Brian, requested a song for his birthday.

They explained: “The pilot asked us to sing for him. It was his birthday (Brian). Our Jv and varsity group had learned this song together in September. We haven’t sung it together since.

“For the pilot who was working his butt off to get the plane moving again, and for his birthday, while this was also the same airport two fellow pilots had died at two days before. We sang. No it wasn’t perfect, but we lightened the mood for a lot of TEENAGERS wanting to get home to there parents.”

In the comments, Southwest wished Brian a happy birthday.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google
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