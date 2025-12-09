The Tab
AI chooses my celebrity parents filter on TikTok

How to do the jaw-droppingly accurate AI chooses my celebrity parents filter taking over TikTok

I NEED to see mine

Hayley Soen | Trends

Right now, there’s a filter going around on TikTok, where people are using AI to find their celebrity parents. And, I’m not lying when I say, it’s freaking me out a little bit. It’s so accurate I’m wondering if half of my For You page is actually related to huge celebs.

The videos usually consist of someone showing a photo of themselves, and captioning it: “AI chooses my celebrity parents”. The filter then fades over the screen, showing their celebrity mum and dad next to them, now in the photo too. Sometimes AI will go that little bit further, and if it’s a full-body shot, you might get the A-List celebs posing cuddling their apparent child.

The results are eerily good. People look exactly like the who the filter chose, and the videos are getting millions of views. So, here’s how to do it and get the results for yourself.

@_abbrexoxo_

#CapCut I win 😭

♬ original sound – Metal Moth

How to get the viral AI celebrity parents filter:

First, you need to download CapCut, and get a photo ready. Then, open the CapCut app and search for the “Celebrity Parent” template. You can then upload your photo, and the app makes the video for you.

Alternatively, and maybe a quicker way, you can click on a TikTok video that has already used the feature. On the video you should see a button that says “try this template”. If you click on that, it will take you directly to CapCut, and to the filter. You’ll need to have CapCut already downloaded, and be logged into it on your phone.

@lucieeclosier

I feel like this is a tad bit of a flex can’t lie #CapCut #celebrityparents #jenniferaniston #bradleycooper #fyp

♬ original sound – Metal Moth

From there, you should be able to see your dangerously accurate AI parents. Then, go to TikTok and get creating a post. There, you can upload the video you made in CapCut.

@noannasweregiven

yuuup man yuuuup #CapCut #ai #kimk

♬ original sound – Metal Moth

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Hopefully you get someone iconic! Enjoy!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Celebrity TikTok Trends Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

TikTok’s ‘facial harmony’ trend is back, so here’s why ‘midfaces’ are on your feed again

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

Guys, you can actually see your ChatGPT Wrapped for 2025 and it’s so detailed

Latest

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!