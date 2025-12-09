How to do the jaw-droppingly accurate AI chooses my celebrity parents filter taking over TikTok

3 hours ago

Right now, there’s a filter going around on TikTok, where people are using AI to find their celebrity parents. And, I’m not lying when I say, it’s freaking me out a little bit. It’s so accurate I’m wondering if half of my For You page is actually related to huge celebs.

The videos usually consist of someone showing a photo of themselves, and captioning it: “AI chooses my celebrity parents”. The filter then fades over the screen, showing their celebrity mum and dad next to them, now in the photo too. Sometimes AI will go that little bit further, and if it’s a full-body shot, you might get the A-List celebs posing cuddling their apparent child.

The results are eerily good. People look exactly like the who the filter chose, and the videos are getting millions of views. So, here’s how to do it and get the results for yourself.

How to get the viral AI celebrity parents filter:

First, you need to download CapCut, and get a photo ready. Then, open the CapCut app and search for the “Celebrity Parent” template. You can then upload your photo, and the app makes the video for you.

Alternatively, and maybe a quicker way, you can click on a TikTok video that has already used the feature. On the video you should see a button that says “try this template”. If you click on that, it will take you directly to CapCut, and to the filter. You’ll need to have CapCut already downloaded, and be logged into it on your phone.

From there, you should be able to see your dangerously accurate AI parents. Then, go to TikTok and get creating a post. There, you can upload the video you made in CapCut.

Hopefully you get someone iconic! Enjoy!

