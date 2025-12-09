The Tab

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

The bakery chain has released a statement

Ellissa Bain | Trends

A Cinnabon worker has been fired after an “unprovoked” racist attack on a husband and wife, and the shocking video has had millions of views across the internet.

The “vile” incident happened at a Cinnabon store in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Friday (5th December), and was filmed by one of the victims, Farhia Ahmed. She out shopping with her husband at the time and uploaded the video to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

In the clip, the female employee is seen shouting and swearing at a Black Somali Muslim couple from behind the counter. She calls them the N-word, puts her two middle fingers up at them and at one point says: “I am racist and I’ll say it to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”

Credit: TikTok

According to a GoFundMe shared by Ahmed’s cousin, the husband and wife were out shopping together and decided to get a quick treat from Cinnabon.

“As soon as they approached the counter, they could tell the atmosphere was not welcoming at all because of the worker’s facial expression and attitude. My cousin ordered the caramel pecan cinnamon roll. When the worker squeezed the caramel, she barely put any. My cousin kindly asked if she could add more, and also asked if they were running low,” she wrote.

The employee then insulted her hijab “completely unprovoked” and said: “You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head”.

Cinnabon confirmed that she was sacked in a statement on Twitter, writing: “We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

The woman has since identified herself on TikTok, where she goes but he name Kysa Moon, and responded to the incident. After one comment asked why she said her “son is coloured” in the viral video, she wrote: “Addison’s disease, and he was discriminated called chocolate because he had brown skin~ explanation of racism.

Standing up for myself and turning into a defensive individual for said reasons did not make me racist. The initial word could be referenced to a racial slur, except he called me racist and I returned the comment, and you have no idea what occurred previously to her recording or the harassment I endured. But okay, got Buns Hun!”

In another comment, someone called her “embarrassing to the human race” and she replied: “For defending and inspiring others? Okay Karen.”

Featured image by: TikTok

