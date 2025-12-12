The Tab

What happened to Kim Porter? The chilling truth around the death of Diddy’s ex

She was just 47 when she passed away

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

As the new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has dropped on Netflix, people are once again talking about the ex of Diddy, Kim Porter. Kim Porter shockingly died aged just 47, in 2018.

Actress and model Kim is the mother of four of Diddy’s children: Quincy Brown, Christian ‘King’ Combs, and twins, Jessie and D’Lila Combs. The couple met in a recording studio, and dated on and off for around 13 years – from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

It was reported Kim ended the relationship, when it was rumoured Diddy had fathered a child with someone else. Despite this though, they’re said to have ended on good terms.

Kim Porter

via Abel Fermin/Shutterstock

What happened to Kim Porter?

On November 15th 2018, Kim Porter was found unresponsive in her home in Toluca Lake, California. She was pronounced dead at the scene, aged 47. Prior to her death, it was said she had been suffering from the flu.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report, Kim had complained of a sore throat the week prior to her death, and developed a high fever in the days leading up to her death. She tested negative for the flu, and was being treated with antibiotics. The day before her death she was recovering well, and appeared on the mend. But, the next morning she didn’t wake up.

The coroner initially listed her cause of death as “deferred,” but then later changed it to to lobar pneumonia, a type of pneumonia characterised by infection and/or inflammation of one or more lobes of a patient’s lungs. The manner of death was natural causes.

After Kim Porter died, Diddy said during an interview with Essence: “She was unforgettable. That day [she died] turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

In the wake of her death, many conspiracy theories began to spread. People couldn’t accept that someone so young could die of natural causes.

It spread that Kim was writing a “tell-all memoir” about Diddy, and “someone” had killed her to stop this happening. In 2024, a 59-page book titled “Kim’s Lost Words” surfaced online – but her family quickly said it was fake.

Other viral theories claimed Kim may have been poisoned, but her family has vehemently rejected this.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

