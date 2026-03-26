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Ciaran up to split Samie

Every chaotic thing Ciaran has been up to since his lightning-quick split from Samie

His social media activity has been questionable

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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After winning Love Island: All Stars together, Ciaran and Samie shocked everyone after they split just three weeks later, so here’s what he’s doing since.

When Ciaran and Samie won the show, it looked like they might actually be one of the couples to make it work on the outside. But they’ve since become the fastest winners to split.

Since then, Ciaran hasn’t wasted any time settling into single life, and it’s all been very busy, very social, and very London-based.

He’s moved into an Airbnb in London with the boys

@keepisland

#loveislandallstars #ciaran #samie #foryoupage #loveisland

♬ original sound – keepisland

Not long after the split, Ciaran revealed on his Snapchat story that he’d be moving into an Airbnb in London with Zac, Yamen and Carrington. Since then, he’s been spending loads of time with them, and it’s clearly become his main focus.

Whether it’s nights out, playing sport or just hanging around together, he’s constantly with the group. It’s a big shift from being part of a couple to being fully surrounded by his mates again.

He’s been doing loads of interviews

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Ciaran has also started doing interviews again. Recently, speaking to The Tab, he revealed how he’d spend his share of the prize money. Originally, he and Samie had planned a big trip to Nashville with other Islanders. But now, those plans have completely changed.

He has also done a huge interview with Joe Baggs, where he revealed what happened between him and Samie.

He’s been out and about in London, doing touristy things

@ciaranndaviess

Come spend the day with me and the USA boys and Tommy 👊🏼 @zacwoodworth @Carrington @Yamen Sanders @Tommy Bradley #comespendthedaywithme #fyp

♬ original sound – Ciaran Davies

Since arriving in London, Ciaran has been making the most of it. He’s been posting content sightseeing and just generally enjoying being in the city.

In one TikTok, he showed a full day out with the boys, heading to a Tottenham Hotspur game with Zac, Carrington, Yamen and Tommy. The video was very relaxed, with them getting the tube, going to the pub and watching the game.

It all felt very casual and fun, and he seemed completely settled into this new routine.

He’s confirmed he’s single after staying quiet

@levelbolton

Level TV with All Stars Winner @Ciaran Davies 🩷🎙️ #levelbolton #loveisland #viral #fyp #nightclub

♬ original sound – LevelBolton

For a while, neither Ciaran nor Samie said much publicly about the breakup. But in a recent interview, he confirmed his relationship status. When asked directly, he said he’s currently single, which pretty much confirmed what people had already worked out.

His social media activity has been questionable

Since the split, people have also been keeping an eye on what he’s been doing online.  According to The Sun, he was spotted liking pictures of other Islanders not long after the breakup, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Given the timing, it added to the idea that he’s moved on quite quickly.

At the same time, Samie has been focusing on work and travelling, so it’s clear they’ve both moved on, just in different ways.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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