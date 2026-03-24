Love Island’s Ciaran reveals new plans for prize pot money after split with Sami

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Love Island’s Ciaran Davies admitted he’s had a change of heart in how he plans to spend his share of the prize pot after splitting with Sami Elishi.

The pair split just three weeks after they won this year’s All Stars together, although neither have issued a statement publicly.

Speaking to The Tab on Friday, Ciaran made no secret his priorities and plans for how to spend his £25,000 has changed.

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During a club appearance in the city, Ciaran explained he had originally intended to save the cash. He told The Tab: “At first it was going in the bank, saving up on a deposit for a house”. However, following the weeks of speculation around his relationship status, Ciaran has now had a change of heart.

He told The Tab, that his share of the Love Island victory point is “going to go on a new car”.

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The car of choice was a Mercedes GLE, which OTR retail price starts from £78,050. Three times as much of Ciaran’s share of the prize money. We’ll let the maths do the talking on that one. Neither have issued statements on the breakup, however the shift in Ciaran’s spending plans may point to their split.

The shock confession follows weeks of speculation about the winning couples relationship status. While both initially posted each other on their individual social media pages, they’ve both gone radio silent in recent weeks. Prompting speculation on the status of their relationship.

Unlike the typical victory lap of Love Island winner, Sami and Ciaran have not been seen at a single event together.

Rumours of their split circulated quickly, with many mentioning Elishi’s major focus on work as contributing to the split.

While Sami, his co-winner, has joked about returning her share on the £50k prize money, Ciaran has adopted a very different mind set.

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