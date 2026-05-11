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‘I was hung out to dry’: Caroline Muirhead angrily calls out police for betraying her trust

‘I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone is still talking about Should I Marry A Murderer?, Netflix’s chilling new true crime docu-series about a woman who found out her fiancé had killed a man. Caroline Muirhead has slammed the way the police treated her in an interview.

In 2020, Scottish man Alexander “Sandy” McKellar told his fiancée Caroline Muirhead that he had killed innocent cyclist Tony Parsons in a hit-and-run and buried him on the Auch estate where he lived as he trusted her with the huge secret. A few weeks later, on 27th December 27 2020, the pathologist reported it to the police and Sandy and his twin brother Robert were arrested.

They were bailed just three days later, leaving Muirhead fearing for her life that they’d find out who snitched on them. The police simply told her to stay away from the brothers and didn’t give her any sort of protection. At one point, as seen in the documentary, a police officer came into their home and gave away that they knew Caroline’s name.

In an interview with the Scottish newspaper Daily Record in 2023, the doctor furiously slammed the police for “hanging her out to dry”.

“From the word ‘go’ the police, they were saying if I didn’t cooperate with them I could end up in trouble myself. I put so much trust in them and they promised anonymity, support, yet the minute you give them what they want you’re hung out to dry,” she said. “They suggested from the start that I could also end up in trouble with assisting a criminal, wasting police time, aiding and abetting.”

Credit: Netflix

Speaking after Should I Marry A Murderer?, Muirhead added: “I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe when I was at my most vulnerable but that wasn’t my experience. I hope by speaking out and sharing what happened to me, we can start an honest conversation about greater protection for victims and witnesses and why a far deeper understanding of mental health within the police and court system is so desperately needed.

“All too often the impact of trauma and abuse is overlooked or dismissed entirely and this means people like me are being left high and dry to pick up the pieces alone.”

Caroline’s lawyer Paul Kavanagh agreed that she was treated shockingly, saying: “Without her there they didn’t have enough for the trial. She was absolutely crucial to the case and when I was asked to go and see her with my advocate we were shocked at the way she had been treated.”

The doctor made multiple official complaints against Police Scotland, but the majority of them weren’t upheld after a five-year investigation and Police Scotland insists that they offered Muirhead appropriate support, the BBC reports.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer True crime TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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