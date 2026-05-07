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This was Caroline Muirhead’s furious response when McKellar brothers were sentenced

She was outraged

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Netflix’s new documentary Should I Marry A Murderer? has captured the world, a chilling true story about a woman called Caroline Muirhead who exposed her fiancé at the time for killing a man in a hit-and-run. When they were sentenced, she was absolutely furious at how little time they got behind bars.

The pathologist found out that her fiancé, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, had killed an innocent man called Tony Parsons after he had trusted her to keep the information a secret when they were due to get married. He hit the cyclist, who was doing a charity ride after surviving cancer, while driving home from a pub in 2017.

His brother Robert McKeller was also in the car and helped bury the body on the Auch Estate, where they lived. She went and told the police what he had done and Parsons’ body was discovered in January 2021.

Sandy pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice and was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while his brother Robert also pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and got five years and three months behind bars.

Credit: Netflix

They were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow in August 2023 and Caroline was outraged at how little time they were sentenced to in prison. Sandy and Robert were originally both due to go to trial on murder charges, but their charges were downgraded.

After their sentence, she said: “The Crown could have got life sentences for both of them if the trial had gone ahead and they’d been convicted. They left a man to die, they drove home and changed their car and left their phones. These aren’t the actions of people who are scared and shocked.

As per the Daily Record, Muirhead continued: “It’s horrific and, instead of getting two life sentences, they’ll serve barely anything.” Neither of the McKellar brothers has spoken out from prison.

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Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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