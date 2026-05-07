The release dates of Sandy and Robert McKellar from Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer?

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As shown in Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer, twin brothers Sandy and Robert McKellar were jailed for the culpable homicide of cyclist Tony Parsons.

Sandy managed to find love on Tinder in the form of pathologist Caroline Muirhead, but in turn, she was the woman who helped put him behind bars. He admitted to running over cancer survivor Tony in 2017, and she eventually found the courage to go to the police.

“These brothers failed in their attempts to obstruct and evade justice,” Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, said during sentencing.

“These were heinous and calculating crimes which brought untold distress to Mr Parsons’ wife, children, and grandchildren. They were left in the intolerable situation of not knowing where he was or what had happened to him.”

Sandy got 12 years for the crime, while his brother got five years and three months.

When is Robert McKellar’s release date after Should I Marry A Murderer?

After pleading guilty to trying to defeat the ends of justice in 2023, the presiding Lord Armstrong sentenced Robert to five years and three months in prison.

His sentence was backdated to the initial arrest in 202o, which means Robert McKellar’s release date has very likely passed. His current whereabouts are unknown, Biography reported.

What about Should I Marry A Murderer’s Sandy McKellar?

When it comes to Sandy McKellar’s release date after the events of Should I Marry A Murderer, things are a little different. Sandy pleaded guilty to both trying to defeat the ends of justice and culpable homicide, meaning his sentence was 12 years.

Sandy is roughly halfway through his sentence, with six years left to go.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Scotland Police