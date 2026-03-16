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selling sunset cast who may be in season 10 chelsea and christine

Selling Sunset cast members who confirmed if they’re quitting or coming back for season 10

Christine and Heather are BACK

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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This is not a drill. Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for season 10, and so many iconic agents are returning. Here’s your up-to-date guide on precisely which Selling Sunset cast members have legit confirmed if they will be in season 10, or if they’re leaving.

Bre Tiesi

Bre is absolutely coming back. She told E! News on 15th March: “We’re having a change of guards. I’m sure you guys have seen all the news going on. There’s some people that are coming back, some aren’t. I will be back.”

Chelsea Lazkani

Right, so a source told Us Weekly they didn’t believe Chelsea would be in season 10. Chelsea has said something quite different, though. She wrote on Threads: “Don’t believe anything unless it comes from me myself. I don’t talk to press.”

Chelsea and Chrishell seem to still be close friends after season nine selling sunset

Chelsea and Chrishell seem to still be close friends after season nine
(Image via Netflix)

“If you plan on firing me,” she added, “do it loudly and proudly and state the reason. If I decide to leave of my own accord, I’ll make that clear as well.”

Chrishell Stause

She dramatically announced in November that she wouldn’t be returning to Selling Sunset. Four months later, Chrishell doesn’t seem to have changed her mind. On 10th March, she spoke about her departure to Entertainment Tonight. Chrishell spoke of celebrating “female empowerment” and how “it’s hard to do that in reality TV for too long”. She continued: “I’m not saying anything negative about it, but it’s time for me to step out of that space and do other things.

“I just think it does start to feel like it takes your gas tank for your personal life away, and I’m lucky enough to have got to a place where I don’t need to do that anymore financially, and so now I can really put my time and effort into things that I really believe in.”

She added: “It’s still going to be a great show without needing to give it drama that sometimes comes at the expense of your well-being.”

Christine Quinn

Wow, what a time to be alive. After Christine’s eternal nemesis Chrishell left, rumours increased about Christine being open to returning.

This week, we got actual confirmation that Christine will return for Selling Sunset season 10.

A source told Us Weekly that “Christine is coming back”. Apparently, the show was “supposed to start filming and it has been delayed because they are waiting for her to finish negotiations”.

Emma Hernan

If you’re curious – she and Blake Davis reportedly split up (again) in February 2026.

Emma does still work for The Oppenheim Group, and listed a Malibu mansion in February 2026. However, it’s still unclear if she’ll appear on Selling Sunset. She seemed undecided in December 2025, and hasn’t updated us since.

Heather Rae El Moussa

She hasn’t been on Selling Sunset since 2023, but Us Weekly reported she’s be back for season 10.

Heather herself hasn’t confirmed this – although she has been busy making social media videos about the show, so she can’t hate it too much…

Mary Bonnet

She’s definitely not leaving The Oppenheim Group. After all, she’s one of the cast members who actually sells houses! However, it’s not clear yet what role she will have in Selling Sunset season 10. Mary said on the Casual Chaos Podcast  in January 2026 that her involvement “depends on the level of toxicity that they’re allowing”.

Nicole Young

Despite Nicole appearing to be “fired” in season nine, she hinted throughout autumn 2025 that she could be in the show still. However, Us Weekly reported in March 2026 that Nicole wouldn’t be in season 10.

She and her husband have now bought a “dream home” in Nashville.

Tara Sarbaz

You don’t have a bad memory – this is a new agent who is joining the cast for Selling Sunset season ten. The source told US Weekly: “She will be full time and has worked with Jason before.”

Tara is genuinely a licensed real estate salesperson (unlike some Selling Sunset and Selling the OC cast members). She was once Miss Tennessee, then worked as a waitress in New York nightclubs. Tara got her license in 2021, and has been working for Compass Real Estate in Los Angeles.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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