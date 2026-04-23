We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

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The new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, has announced changes to Game Pass and other key features, and maybe Xbox isn’t dead after all.

When Asha Sharma first came into office as Xbox CEO, replacing Phil Spencer, who had held the role for 12 years, many people were sceptical. Asha didn’t have much previous experience in the games industry specifically, and many people were wary of her liberal views on AI use.

But this week, she’s made a couple of announcements that have finally got people to come around. One of the biggest complaints among current Xbox players is that Game Pass is just way too expensive. Well, that’s expected to change now.

“Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players,” Asha wrote on X. “Starting today, we’re dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.”

Lots of people praised this decision, especially amidst rising subscription prices basically everywhere else. The news was quickly followed up with one catch.

Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we’re dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month.

Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about… — Asha (@asha_shar) April 21, 2026

“Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about a year later),” Asha explained. “Current Call of Duty titles will remain available to Ultimate subscribers.”

Despite the sprinkle of bad news, most players are excited about this news. One person shared a list of everything that’s happened within Asha’s first few months as CEO, highlighting all the good news.

This has been a major shift in tone, as just months ago, people were announcing the end of Xbox as its competitors became increasingly popular. The optimism seems to have spread to other companies, as Asha has just announced an upcoming partnership with Discord and Xbox.

🟢 Asha Sharma 3 months as Xbox Boss – ✅ Slashes Game Pass price

✅ Kills “This is an Xbox” ad

✅ Prioritises console

✅ Updates Achievements

✅ Reviewing exclusives

✅ Announced Project Helix

✅ Brings back Xbox fan fest

✅ Announces Gears E:Day deep dive We are so back pic.twitter.com/xP55pDScRA — Snap Blast PLAY (@SnapBlastPLAY) April 21, 2026

“For years, Xbox and @discord have worked together to make it easier for players to connect, chat, and play across devices,” she said on X.

“We’re teaming up again as we continue to make Game Pass more flexible for our players. Some of you might start to see some code in the wild, and we will share more details with you all soon!”