Investigation starts into how the Avatar the Last Airbender movie leaked – here’s an update

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Paramount has begun an investigation into how the upcoming movie Avatar: Aang, the Last Airbender leaked. The film is set to release on Paramount+ on 9th October 2026, yet a full-length version seemingly of the film has been widely circulated online. Here are are the details we know about how this happened.

Er, an X user initially claimed the film was ‘accidentally emailed’ to them

So, on 12th April, an X account posted about three minutes of footage from two scenes of Avatar: Aang, the Last Airbender. The X user claimed: “Nickelodeon accidentally emailed me the entire Avatar Aang movie.” They added a face-palm emoji, and a light spoiler about one character.

The account then added: “If Paramount doesn’t post a trailer within the next couple days or something I’ll livestream the movie.”

This user later explained: “I Googled and saw it was going to be a Paramount+ release and thought ‘Oh, whatever, guess this isn’t that big a deal.” They claimed they didn’t really plan to post the entire film, as that would be a “jack*ss thing to do to the animators”.

The investigation ruled out one way the film leaked

“Sources familiar with the situation” told The Hollywood Reporter that “as part of the ongoing probe, the company eliminated the possibility that the leak was caused by a vulnerability in its systems”.

The X user’s clips had a “PeggleCrew” watermark on them. That’s the name of a hacking group which previously claimed it had created chaos on gaming subreddits and Ringo Starr’s Twitter page.

It seems multiple people had access to the full film

So, the two scenes shared by the first X account were recordings of the film – which may be because security measures stopped people from downloading the original file. The X user said “multiple people had access” to the full film, and pointed out that clips were also on 4Chan, and a purported draft of the script was being circulated.

On Monday, a separate X account shared what seems to be a high-resolution version of the whole film. This account seems to be unrelated to the first one, and to belong to someone based in Singapore. Although this video was swiftly taken down, more leaked clips of Avatar: Aang, the Last Airbender keep popping up.

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Featured image of Avatar: The Last Airbender via Netflix