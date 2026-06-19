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King’s College London student is youngest person honoured in King’s Birthday Honours 2026

Michelle Agyemang received an MBE

Avery Cesaire | News
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Michelle Agyemang, King’s College London student and Arsenal footballer, has become the youngest person to be honoured in the King’s Birthday Honour’s list 2026.

The annual awards are given to those who have made significant achievements in their field and positively impacted British life.

Notable previous winners have included former footballer Sir David Beckham, make-up artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, and now second year KCL business management student and professional footballer, Michelle Agyemang, who received an MBE this year.

Michelle started her football career early, joining the Arsenal Academy in 2012, at the age of six, and joining her first senior team in 2022.

In May 2024, she signed her first professional contract with Arsenal, and in the 2025 Women’s Euro she helped bring the England team to victory.

Alongside this, she was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2025, a prestigious award previously given to athletes such as footballer Wayne Rooney and tennis player Andy Murray.

Achieving her MBE at just 20-years-old, Michelle Agyemang is the youngest recipient of the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours and among the youngest recipients ever under King Charles III.

She was recognised alongside her Euro 2025 lionesses teammates including Jess Carter, Hannah Hampton, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

Speaking on the achievement, Michelle said: “I’m incredibly honoured and grateful to receive this recognition. Football has been a huge part of my life and I’m fortunate to do something I genuinely love.”

She added: “I’m thankful to God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Alongside Michelle, William Luckhurst, Senior Technical Manager (Projects) of the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Sciences at King’s, was also recognised and awarded with a British Empire Medal for services to scanning electron microscopy.

Vice-chancellor and president of King’s College London, Professor Shitij Kapur, congratulated both, saying: “I am proud to see members of the King’s community recognised for their achievements, both within the university and beyond.”

He added: “These honours reflect the breadth of talent, commitment and impact across King’s – from advancing knowledge to excelling on the football pitch. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a fitting celebration of the many ways they make a difference.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @arsenalwfc and Unsplash

Avery Cesaire | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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