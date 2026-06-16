Chris Watts had another secret lover and she’s sharing all about their ‘unsettling’ encounter

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It now looks as though Chris Watts may have had a second, and possibly even a third, secret lover who he was seeing behind the back of the mother of his children, Shanann Watts.

*This article contains details that may be upsetting*.

In 2018, a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home. In the days following, Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father and husband who just wanted to know what had happened to his family.

But, he had killed his pregnant wife, and both of their children. He had been having an affair, with a woman called Nichol Kessinger, and has seemingly confirmed his motive was to start a new life with her. “I knew if I took my hands off of her, she would still keep me from Nikki,” he wrote in one letter sent from prison. “They asked me why she couldn’t fight back, it’s because she couldn’t fight back.”

But now, it’s been uncovered that Kessinger may not have been the only woman Watts was seeing at this point. As reported in The Daily Mail, a woman called Amanda McMahon had told detectives she met Watts on Tinder in February or March of 2018 – around six months before the murders took place.

She has claimed they met up in a restaurant car park, and Watts told her he had split from the mother of his children. They then drove back to her house, for s*x.

She described their encounter as “unsettling” and said Watts pulled her hair and wrapped his hands around her neck, playing out a “r*pe fantasy”.

“He just followed me to my place,” McMahon said in footage from a police interview. McMahon then said that when they got physical, Watts was really “rough” and “aggressive,” and added she had to physically push Watts off her at one point.

McMahon reportedly said she was 99 per cent certain the man was Chris Watts, and was able to accurately describe his tattoos and workplace. But, she acknowledged she could not identify him with enough confidence to testify in court at the time. Watts later denied ever meeting her, and said his only affair was with Kessinger.

However, investigators did find evidence that there may have been a further woman. Emails were found from an anonymous account, that spoke of a woman called Heidi.

According to The Daily Mail, she spoke of an on-and-off affair with “a guy named Chris” who was married with two children. The pair allegedly communicated through a hidden app disguised as a calculator. Entering a secret code, the sender claimed, transformed it into a private communication platform.

“She may by now have erased any messages,” the anonymous tip said. “But if you have his phone I’d check for that app.” The affair was never confirmed, but Watts did have a calculator-style application concealing intimate material on his phone.

The chilling story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020.

Featured image via Netflix and Inside Edition/YouTube. American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.