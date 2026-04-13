Nottingham University student stabbed trying to defend his friend in fatal knife attack

The economic student was knifed in the hand and back

4 hours ago

A University of Nottingham student was injured while trying to protect his friend who was stabbed to death.

AJ, who studies economics, attempted to defend his friend Finbar Sullivan, after he was attacked on Primrose Hill, London.

The two had met there on Tuesday to listen to music and test out Finbar’s new video camera when he was singled out for attack by a stranger.

Finbar’s father, Chris Sullivan, told the Daily Mail his son’s friend AJ had tried to protect him, and was injured in the process.

He said: “They went up there because it was a nice day. My son met his friend and he was also stabbed. He [AJ] was stabbed in the back and in the hands trying to protect him [Finbar].”

Videos taken by witnesses showed groups of young men fighting, with one appearing to pull a blade to threaten another youth.

Chris added: “My son was very morally stood up… he always stood up for other people. Maybe they were bullying somebody, maybe they tried to mug him… we just don’t know. He would have had his brand new film camera with him… which he just brought after his 21st birthday. He goes up these with his speaker, plays reggae music with his friends…and he’s dead”.

Finbar studied at the London Screen Academy, primarily producing music videos for drill rap artists under the name Sully Shot It.

Despite the drill music scene’s long association with gang violence, Chris insisted his son was not associated with any gang members: “All I can tell you is he was the subject of an indiscriminate stabbing. He was not a gang member.”

A man has now been charged with the murder of Finbar Sullivan.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 01159514985 or contact the Nottingham Trent mental health support team on +44 (0)115 848 6623.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS and Unsplash