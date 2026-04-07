University of Nottingham QS Rankings 2026: 22 subjects in global top 100

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The University of Nottingham has ranked among the world’s best universities in 22 subjects in the University of Nottingham QS rankings 2026.

The uni achieved its highest-ever result in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Nearly half of its subjects placed in the global top 100.

Pharmacy and pharmacology ranked in global top 10

Pharmacy and pharmacology came eighth in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings. This milestone coincides with the university’s School of Pharmacy celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Professor Barrie Kellam said: “Being ranked in the global top 10 in the very year we mark our centenary is a remarkable moment for the school. It speaks to a century of hard work, curiosity and commitment, and to the impact our staff, students and alumni are making across the world as they improve health and push forward advances in pharmaceutical science.”

The QS rankings assess more than 6,000 universities worldwide, measuring academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact. Learn more on the QS World University Rankings site.

22 subjects ranked in top 100

Alongside pharmacy, several other subjects also ranked in the global top 100 in the University of Nottingham QS rankings 2026. These include English language and literature, materials science, and multiple engineering disciplines.

Linguistics and electrical and electronic engineering also entered the top 100 this year.

The university now has 45 subjects ranked globally, with 22 subjects placing in the top 100.

Strong performance across key subjects

Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellors Professor Ben Ollivere and Professor Caitlin Milazzo said: “We are delighted that pharmacy and pharmacology has been recognised in the global top 10 by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. We have real strengths in health and are also proud to rank 68 in the world for the broad subject of life sciences and medicine – with veterinary medicine, anatomy and nursing all in the top 100.”

The 2026 rankings are the largest ever, including more than 1,000 additional institutions compared to last year. The university says the results reflect its focus on research, teaching and global impact.

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Featured image via Unsplash