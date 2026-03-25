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Notts County FC and University of Nottingham join forces to honour local teachers

The event aims to celebrate educators and promote teaching careers

Olivia Kemp | News
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Four local teachers will receive honours at Notts County FC match after earning recognition for their impact on students.

The initiative, launched by the University of Nottingham and Notts County received almost 1,000 nominations from pupils, parents and staff.

The campaign aims to promote teaching as a career, with individuals told to nominate local teachers who have helped a young person “feel valued, included and that they belong in school.”

The four nominees are Shivani Ladva, Robert Cooper, Dean White and Sian Dimond.

Organisers will invite the winners to a home fixture against Cheltenham Town at Meadow Lane on Saturday 21st March. There, fans will see them introduced on the pitch and celebrate their achievements.

Notts County will also give hundreds of students free tickets to watch their teachers being honoured.

In a statement, Professor Stefanie Sullivan, Deputy Head of the School of Education said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Notts County to launch this exciting initiative. We firmly believe that part of a teachers role is to ensure young people feel seen, heard and valued.

“By showcasing narratives of education professionals who go our of this way to ensure pupils feel they belong, we’re able to send a message that what they do is important and should be celebrated.”

Via Unsplash

Additionally, the campaign aims to promote teaching as a career at a time when the profession faces growing challenges.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2025, there is a national and global decline in interest in teaching.

Chief Executive at Notts County FC, Joe Palmer said: “Teachers play a vital role in shaping lives and communities and we’re proud to be joining forces with our partners, the University of Nottingham to honour their dedication.

“By celebrating those who help young people feel valued and included, we hope to shine a light on the power of education and inspire the next generation of teachers.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Olivia Kemp | News
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