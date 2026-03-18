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Nottingham University plans to spend £200,000 shutting buildings to tackle financial strain

The university said its current size is ‘not sustainable’

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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The University of Nottinghams could mothball 20 buildings as part of an effort to find financial stability under rising costs.

The university’s senior leadership team marked 20 buildings across its estate as potentially suitable for mothballing. These “under-utilised” spaces will be considered on a building by building basis before final decisions are made.

Minutes from the universities executive board from February showed the programme’s approval and a document for a £200,000 fund for the process of shutting buildings.

Despite there not being a list of the buildings due to be mothballed, it suggested some were part of Sutton Bonington campus, and includes a review of the Lakeside site and Sutton Bonington’s farmland. These properties would require investment to relocate specialist biomedical and veterinary equipment within them.

The university previously announced it would sell its King’s Meadow Campus and brand-new £80 million Castle Meadow Campus, which could be sold for as little as £14.4 million.

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Last month’s meeting also showed the university leaders endorsing using the cash from the property sales to fund a programme to knock down building that are no longer of use.

Other cash-saving methods taken up by the University of Nottingham were the redundancy of hundreds of staff members and the suspension of 48 courses as part of its winder-reaching Future Nottingham restructuring plan.

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: “There are no plans to sell Lakeside Arts or the university farm at Sutton Bonington. In fact, we do not own the Lakeside Arts building so this is not ours to sell.
 
“We regularly review all our university assets to assess their contribution to our teaching and research activities and ensure they align with our core university priorities.
 
“The University of Nottingham has evolved into one of the largest university estates in the country. This is not sustainable and the university has set a target to shrink its non-residential estate by 20 per cent to allow us to refocus on delivering an excellent teaching and research environment while supporting our ambitious plans for investment into strategic areas of excellence.
 
“While we do not currently have a demolition programme in place, where buildings are assessed and deemed to be in a poor condition, we may consider demolition in the future. Others may be suitable for alternative uses or could be let to third-party organisations to generate revenue.”

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Featured Image via Unsplash

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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