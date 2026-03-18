Nottingham University plans to spend £200,000 shutting buildings to tackle financial strain
The university said its current size is ‘not sustainable’
The University of Nottinghams could mothball 20 buildings as part of an effort to find financial stability under rising costs.
The university’s senior leadership team marked 20 buildings across its estate as potentially suitable for mothballing. These “under-utilised” spaces will be considered on a building by building basis before final decisions are made.
Minutes from the universities executive board from February showed the programme’s approval and a document for a £200,000 fund for the process of shutting buildings.
Despite there not being a list of the buildings due to be mothballed, it suggested some were part of Sutton Bonington campus, and includes a review of the Lakeside site and Sutton Bonington’s farmland. These properties would require investment to relocate specialist biomedical and veterinary equipment within them.
The university previously announced it would sell its King’s Meadow Campus and brand-new £80 million Castle Meadow Campus, which could be sold for as little as £14.4 million.
Last month’s meeting also showed the university leaders endorsing using the cash from the property sales to fund a programme to knock down building that are no longer of use.
Other cash-saving methods taken up by the University of Nottingham were the redundancy of hundreds of staff members and the suspension of 48 courses as part of its winder-reaching Future Nottingham restructuring plan.
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