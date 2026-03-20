The Tab

Are students really voting Reform? Nottingham South voting intentions suggest they are

The Nottingham Tab investigates whether the polls ring true

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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“They don’t respect the environment, LGBTQ+ people, equality and diversity, immigration and basic human rights.”

That’s what one 23-year-old Nottingham student said in response to a poll on my Instagram story, asking if Nottingham students would vote for Reform UK in the next general election.

Other responses included: “Nooooo!! If Green can win in Greater Manchester, they can win here” and “If you’re a woman and you’re voting reform you’re directly voting against your own rights.”

Despite 96 per cent of Nottingham students responding to The Nottingham Tab’s Instagram poll saying they wouldn’t vote Reform, other data shows the exact opposite.

Reform would win an election tomorrow, with the help of Nottingham students.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) shows people in Nottingham South intend to vote for Reform, as of December 2025.

Both Nottingham universities are based in Nottingham South, and it’s one of the biggest student populated constituencies.

HEPI’s study shows that only five per cent of participants aged 18-24-years-old said student loan repayments should be a top priority in how they vote.

And 48 per cent said they would not vote at all if an election took place tomorrow.

via Google Images

So, what is Reform doing for Nottingham students that have made it a critical part in a possible landslide victory?

According to Reform’s manifesto, it plans to stop charging interest on student loans, but extend the amount of time graduates pay from 35 to 40 years.

Labour’s manifesto, on the other hand, says it will improve access to universities and guarantee training, apprenticeships or help to find work for all 18-21-year-olds.

Nottingham South has currently been a 14-year stronghold for Labour, with Reform UK  having gained only 15 per cent of the votes for the area in the previous General Election, putting it in third place.

Students have historically played a key role in the outcome of elections in university constituencies, so if you’re a student in Nottingham, it’s crucial you stay politically informed.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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