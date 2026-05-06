MAFS Australia villain Jack moves on with new girlfriend, as ex Tori comments on their posts

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MAFS Australia 2024 villain Jack Dunkley has moved on with a new girlfriend, following his split from Tori Adams who he met on the show. They ended things one year after their time on the MAFS experiment aired on TV, after 18 months together.

Following the split, Jack told The Tab he and Tori were still friends, and had remained living together. “We’re not people who want to settle. We got on so well during filming, but we didn’t fall in love,” he said.

“We’re looking for that, and we still want that for each other. We just realised it wasn’t to be. We were just really, really good friends. Tori and I were intimate and things went really well. We created a life for ourselves together. But, we just never found that deep love connection that we’re both looking for.”

Now, he has officially moved on. “Forever grateful, especially for the little things 🤍,” Jack said on Instagram, with a photo of himself on a walk with a mystery woman. The thumbnail for the video is a photo of the woman as his phone lock screen, so it’s all looking very official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack (@jack_dunkley)

After a quick rummage through his recent posts and comments, you can easily work out the woman is called Nicole. Jack’s sister commented on the post that she can’t wait to meet her.

Another of the first people to show support was Jack’s ex, Tori. “Love this! 🥹,” she wrote in the comments section. Jack replied: “Always appreciate you 🫶”. So, they’re very clearly still close friends.

After their split, Tori spoke out too. “People I think are expecting this really juicy tea. Someone did something really nasty to the other person and it’s just vile. It’s just not the case,” Tori said on the MAFS Funny podcast.

“Jack and I just never got to that point of falling deeply in love with one another,” she said, and added they are still “the best of mates”.

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