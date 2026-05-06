MAFS Australia backup brides reveal they were besotted by one groom, and you won’t believe who

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The MAFS Australia brides and grooms all met their alternate matches during this week’s Grass is Greener challenge which was full of drama as expected, but there was some juicy stuff that got cut from the lunch date. The backup brides were all obsessed with one particular groom, and guess who it was… Danny!

Yep, Danny Hewitt was working his charm on not just his own backup bride but the whole group of single ladies. They were literally besotted by him, and have spoken all about it on podcast Villain Edit.

Danny’s alternate bride Chenelle said she had a “fantastic experience” with him and they had some “really deep conversations”. “Danny stayed at the table the whole time. We genuinely had a really good chill time together,” she said. They even toasted her dad who sadly passed away two weeks before the scenes were filmed.

“As we were talking on the day, I realised he’s really calm, he’s really respectful, very careful with his words. I honestly think if we were matched on the show, we would have just had a really good time. We genuinely would have gotten along really well,” she said. He isn’t her usual type, but after watching it back, she has now realised he’s exactly what she asked the experts for.

Oh, and Chenelle confirmed that she and Danny have been in contact after the show. But the groom also caught the attention of David’s backup bride, Crystal. “I love confident men and shout out to Danny, you are amazing,” she said.

Chenelle revealed that all the girls loved that Danny was doing the experiment as it should be done and were happy to have a chat with them, rather than walking off like the others did. It was just a chat at the end of the day. “You’re not doing anything wrong, and that’s what we loved.”

“He’s so charismatic,” the backup bride added. “I would date someone like Danny. If they matched me up with Danny, then 100 per cent I would date him, ’cause I just think he’s got some balls and he’s calm and he’s just a good guy.” She follows Danny, but apparently, he hasn’t followed her back. Awks.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine