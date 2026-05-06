Why MAFS Australia’s Scott refused to meet his backup bride, and it’s a kick in the teeth

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Scott refused to meet his backup bride Laura during MAFS Australia’s explosive final Grass is Greener task this week, and he’s revealed the real reason in an interview after the show. After seeing how Gia behaved towards her alternate match James, it’s honestly a massive kick in the teeth. I feel bad for him.

Speaking to Today Extra, Scott explained that when he’s dating someone who he actually sees a future with, he only has eyes for them and isn’t interested in speaking to anyone else.

“It’s a real life relationship. Everyone is going to have a different opinion but for me when I’m into someone and I see a future with them I don’t let anyone else have an opportunity because there’s no need for it,” he said. “I’m not looking at other opportunities, even if they could or couldn’t have been my partner. It’s invalid. I don’t know them.”

He added: “I thought what I did was right and that’s all that matters.” Scott went to the bathroom, leaving his backup bride, Laura Bellini, at the lunch on her own. On podcast Villain Edit, Laura revealed that they actually followed the boys to the bathroom and tried to get them to come back.

“When the boys went to the bathroom and carried on like little drama queens, myself and Crystal went to pay them a little visit and tell them exactly how we feel, as they were a little bit dramatic and it was definitely not needed,” she said. “I wasn’t going to try to make you fall in love with me because you already would be.”

She thinks it’s “quite clear” that she definitely would have been a better match for Scott than Gia. “I think that’s quite obvious,” she said. “Scott is definitely my type. I love that he’s tall, he’s dark, he carries himself really well, and he’s business-oriented, because I’m definitely career-driven. He’s definitely my type of man, but you never know.”

But Scott didn’t even give her a chance, because he was being so loyal to Gia. At least he can keep his head held high.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine