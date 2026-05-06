The Tab

Why MAFS Australia’s Scott refused to meet his backup bride, and it’s a kick in the teeth

I feel bad for him

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Scott refused to meet his backup bride Laura during MAFS Australia’s explosive final Grass is Greener task this week, and he’s revealed the real reason in an interview after the show. After seeing how Gia behaved towards her alternate match James, it’s honestly a massive kick in the teeth. I feel bad for him.

Speaking to Today Extra, Scott explained that when he’s dating someone who he actually sees a future with, he only has eyes for them and isn’t interested in speaking to anyone else.

“It’s a real life relationship. Everyone is going to have a different opinion but for me when I’m into someone and I see a future with them I don’t let anyone else have an opportunity because there’s no need for it,” he said. “I’m not looking at other opportunities, even if they could or couldn’t have been my partner. It’s invalid. I don’t know them.”

Credit: Channel Nine

He added: “I thought what I did was right and that’s all that matters.” Scott went to the bathroom, leaving his backup bride, Laura Bellini, at the lunch on her own. On PEDESTRIAN.TV’s podcast Villain Edit, Laura revealed that they actually followed the boys to the bathroom and tried to get them to come back.

“When the boys went to the bathroom and carried on like little drama queens, myself and Crystal went to pay them a little visit and tell them exactly how we feel, as they were a little bit dramatic and it was definitely not needed,” she said. “I wasn’t going to try to make you fall in love with me because you already would be.”

She thinks it’s “quite clear” that she definitely would have been a better match for Scott than Gia. “I think that’s quite obvious,” she said. “Scott is definitely my type. I love that he’s tall, he’s dark, he carries himself really well, and he’s business-oriented, because I’m definitely career-driven. He’s definitely my type of man, but you never know.”

But Scott didn’t even give her a chance, because he was being so loyal to Gia. At least he can keep his head held high.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

We found Gia’s cocky MAFS Australia backup groom on Instagram, so it’s time to meet James

mafs australia david alissa 2026 personality

MAFS Australia’s David shares behind-the-scenes reason Alissa’s personality did a 180 suddenly

mafs australia jacqui clint married

Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia legit got married (and used the event to flog brands)

Latest

I bought my first house at age 19, after saving £20k without help from my parents

Ellamaria Viscomi

‘We only saved for seven months before we were able to put a deposit down’

Handwritten note and disturbing details emerge in alleged murder plot against two princesses

Hayley Soen

The name of Dutch princess Alexia was found on an axe

Hantavirus

I’m confined on the hantavirus ship where three people died; here’s what it’s like onboard

Kieran Galpin

‘All we want right now is to feel safe’

Why MAFS Australia’s Scott refused to meet his backup bride, and it’s a kick in the teeth

Ellissa Bain

I feel bad for him

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori

MAFS Australia villain Jack moves on with new girlfriend, as ex Tori comments on their posts

Hayley Soen

Jack and Tori previously admitted they were never in love

We found Gia’s cocky MAFS Australia backup groom on Instagram, so it’s time to meet James

Ellissa Bain

He still has pics of his ex on there

Hudson

Heated Rivalry lads had WILD night out after the Met Gala, and Hudson went home without clothes

Kieran Galpin

The details are soooo juicy

There’s a deep meaning behind Jules’ NSFW painting in Euphoria, and it changes *that* scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No wonder she reacted like that

Lancaster University Leipzig releases statement after two killed in attack near campus

Erin Malik

A car was driven into a crowd of people on Monday evening

York SU joins national ‘Pay the Placement’ campaign calling for student nurses to be paid

Shannon Downing

Student nurses complete over 2,300 hours of unpaid placement during their degree

Applications for The Tab’s Summer Internship programme 2026 are now open

Francesca Eke

Applications close May 18th

Nottingham Trent study suggests dog owners are missing these signs their pet is in pain

Eloise O'Neill

Here are the clues you never knew you had to look out for

JPMorgan employees speak on Lorna Hajdini’s s*x slave’ relationship as new allegations filed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They shared what he was ‘really like’ to work with

Warwick University graduate set to make £10 million by 2028 with hair oils business

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Lucie MacLeod faced six rejections on Dragon’s Den

Should I Marry A Murderer?: Cyclist’s family got ‘six-figure payout’ after heinous killing

Ellissa Bain

‘Compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain’

Evil reason Sandy didn’t call police when he hit cyclist, after Should I Marry a Murderer?

Ellissa Bain

The documentary missed this bit out

Tony Parsons’ family had tragic reaction after Should I Marry A Murderer’s Sandy was jailed

Kieran Galpin

‘He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren’

Tories Can’t Dance: Meet the non-profit group bringing Liverpool students gigs on a budget

Michaela Roper

‘It’s nice to be able to create a space where we can bring like minded people together’

An update on Caroline Muirhead and Sandy McKellar, after Should I Marry A Murderer on Netflix

Hayley Soen

She’s spoken out

Everything we know about cyclist Tony Parsons, as Should I Marry A Murderer? misses details

Ellissa Bain

He had a really wholesome life