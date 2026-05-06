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MAFS Australia insider reveals what Gia is *really* like in real life and I’m gobsmacked

‘Gia is possibly the most genuine contestant there’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Gia has been one of MAFS Australia 2026’s biggest villains, but according to a show insider, she’s actually “the most genuine contestant there”. Wait, what?!

An anonymous MAFS insider spoke to Chattr and absolutely sang Gia’s praises, claiming she’s empathetic, genuine and basically not the loud, explosive woman we’re seeing on TV that always creates and gets involved in everyone else’s drama.

“She works with people with disability, including home care, which means she’s a very caring and empathetic person. She works part-time now, but you really need compassion to work in these sorts of professions,” the source said. Gia was a nurse before having her daughter, then worked in care with older people and those with disabilities.

Credit: Channel Nine

“She decided to join the experiment to find a stepdad for her daughter. As the only parent on the show, Gia is possibly the most genuine contestant there, because she found it tricky to open herself up again to the possibility of love. People probably think that she’s so much drama and call her a bitch or whatever, but there will be redemption coming up.”

The insider claimed that a lot of the drama was purposely created for the show, and she isn’t really like that in real life. “There’s a lot of things that were orchestrated this year, including feuds. Gia actually got on well with lots of the other brides, but they weren’t allowed to hang out on camera,” they said.

“Halfway through, she’ll have a moment where people understand why she’s made certain choices, and public opinion will turn a little bit.” Right. We’re way more than halfway through now and I’m yet to see it.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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