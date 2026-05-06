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This theory explains why Bec calls Danny ‘Daniel’ on MAFS Australia and I’m rolling my eyes

She always uses his full name

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec is still causing chaos on MAFS Australia after a season full of drama, and she’s giving everyone the ick with the way she calls Danny by his full name, Daniel. She always uses his birth name, and she’s literally the only person who does. People have an eye-roll theory that explains why she does it.

It’s usually during the voxies when you notice it the most. She’ll be speaking to the camera, narrating the day’s events, when she calls her groom Daniel. She always makes sure to emphasise the name when she says it, and it’s really grinding everyone’s gears at this point.

“Does it give anyone else the ick when Bec calls Danny ‘Daniel’,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another asked:  “I know Daniel is his name, it’s just why does she say it instead of calling him Danny like literally everyone else?” Well, she’s never spoken out about it, but people have a pretty valid theory.

Credit: Channel Nine

Everyone thinks Bec calls Danny by his full name as a way of trying to prove that she knows him better than anyone else and they have this super deep connection, so she’s the only one who’s allowed to call him Daniel. Sorry Bec, you’re not fooling anyone. But it makes. a lot of sense.

“I think she does it to seem like she really knows him and they have such a deep connection. Along the lines of ‘everyone calls him Danny but we are SO STRONG and I know him SO WELL’. That’s the vibe I’m getting,” one person said on Reddit. Another agreed: “I think everyone calls him Danny so she feels like calling him Daniel instead shows that she knows him more.”

A third person added: “It annoys the hell out of me, it seems to be her “claim” to making everyone think everything is perrrrrrfect!” And don’t even get me started on when she calls him “Boo”. “Every time she calls him Boo I vom in my mouth a little,” someone said. Same.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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