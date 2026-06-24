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A happy then sad update on Love Island’s golden era couple, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

God, I miss those days

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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To say that Love Island is a successful dating show might be a stretch, but couples like Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow do inspire some hope for reality TV – and humanity.

Despite boasting over 400 islanders over the years, Love Island’s success stories are an endangered species. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the show’s earliest seasons that seem to have birthed genuinely loved-up couples like Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, Olivia and Alex Bowen, and Jess Shears and Dom Lever.

Another couple is undoubtedly Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from season three. Not to sound dramatic, but it was the love story for the ages.

Camilla Thurlow was an outlier in the Love Island world; a highly educated feminist and political girly who worked in explosive ordnance disposal. Meanwhile, Jamie was a male model who had worked with the likes of Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Levi’s. It’s a BookTok plot waiting to happen.

Famously, Camilla was treated pretty awfully by the first man she coupled up with, the infamous Jonny Mitchell. It looked like her moment in the spotlight was coming to an end, but then, the white knight, Jamie Jewitt, entered the picture on day 32.

Jamie and Camilla ultimately came second in the show behind Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay. But what have they been up to since then? Let’s have a gander.

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow went steady and then got married

After finishing Love Island in second place, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt went steady for two years before moving in together in 2017.

Jamie FINALLY popped the question in 2020, and they were married in a gorg ceremony at Gosfield Hall in Essex in 2021. They planned the big day in just six months, with Camilla only scoring her dress the week before.

In 2024, the couple seemingly bought a gorgeous property, showing it off for their followers on Instagram. It’s got a massive modern kitchen, a grand staircase, and a mezzanine area. It appears they’re still there, just with more kids’ toys.

They’ve got a couple of kids

In 2020, three years after first moving in together, Jamie and Camilla welcomed baby Nell into the family. Daughter Nora followed in 2022, followed by Brodie in 2024.

Jamie and Camilla’s three kids feature pretty majorly on their social media platforms, and they’ve long been very open about parenting, their struggles, and raising a daughter with autism.

The Love Island couple have been open about hardship

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_)

When Nora was around two, Camilla admitted that she was developing on “her own timeframe” amidst delayed speech. The mum of three has only grown more open since, revealing her daughter’s autism diagnosis in March 2025.

Last week, Camilla updated her followers by revealing that Nora had been experiencing “seizure-type events” and “a number of unexplained falls.”

She explained: “Naturally, we’ve been processing the worries that come with not knowing what the answers might be. In the meantime, though, we wanted to reassure you that, for the most part, she is her usual happy self.

“Understandably, she’s a little more cautious at the moment and seeking lots of connection, but she is absolutely surrounded by love and support from her sister and brother, our family and friends and especially her nursery.”

Jamie also experienced some issues

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_)

When we met Jamie Jewitt all those years ago, he was pretty lean from years of working as a professional model. Though fitness was a major part of his life even after the show, he later experienced depression and gut issues that contributed to an increase in weight.

He’s since dedicated himself more to health in a move that people have dubbed “inspirational” on Instagram.

“Gut issues, aches and pains, joint problems, these things ARE NOT just a part of ageing,” he said in an update. “I fell for the same bulls**t making excuses for myself. I was miserable and getting worse. Mentally and physically. Ageing is not the issue here, I now feel better than ever, joint pain gone, gut issues gone, depression gone. Clear, sharp and agile once again. Too many people when they cross the age of 30 fall for the same lie.”

See, Love Island isn’t a complete car crash.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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