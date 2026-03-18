The Tab

‘Rats died in my walls’: Students living in Cardiff share their accommodation nightmares

Turns out, finding somewhere nice to live at uni is harder than getting an offer

Andrea Inte | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Year-by-year accommodation horror stories are shared, from light-hearted anecdotes told at the pub to near-traumatic experiences that can affect academic performance, health and wellbeing.

The saying “Your university years are some of the best years of your life” does not necessarily apply to those scraping by the skin of their teeth. Most use the remainder of their SFE on Greggs sausage rolls and get giddy when scrolling the Lidl Plus app.

The fun of university, however, gets ever so slightly spoiled when you suddenly don’t have 30p for circuit laundry, and every other notification from your phone is a reminder to pay your month’s overdue rent, because your part-time job from home hasn’t paid you what they owe you yet.

Research from PFP Students found that 70 per cent of students living in halls felt lonely and isolated, with 51 per cent saying their living conditions limited their ability to socialise.

Wonkhe found that one in six students have considered dropping out due to the impact in cost of living.

Russell Group universities, particularly in high-traffic city areas, are notorious for their ridiculously high accommodation prices and little availability.

According to The Guardian, Unite Group, a large student housing provider, already has 68 per cent of beds in reserve for the next academic year.

As “prestigious” universities, this barricades opportunities for prospective students – a disappointing reality in a world where efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive student body still face constant resistance.

The Times reported that the number of UK students avoiding university accommodation is growing, due to high rent and living costs. Around 30 per cent of new students are now planning to live at home, up from 14 per cent in 2007.

The Cardiff Tab conducted numerous polls via Instagram, investigating how students living in Cardiff have been impacted by the housing crisis – garnering similar results. It was revealed that 68 per cent of student respondents were disappointed with student living while studying in Cardiff.

One student revealed they found “silverfish everywhere” in their accommodation in the previous year. Another living in Cathays revealed: “There were rats behind my oven… and they lived and died in the walls”.

@lilssssssssssssss

#fyp #cathays #rats #help

♬ Very scary chase theme – Robux

Alarmingly, while UK national students struggle with living costs, international students often find difficulty in even applying for housing in Cardiff: “For international students, it is a nightmare because they [letting agencies] want a UK homeowner guarantor.”

This growing issue affects not only the students and fuels the housing crisis, but also the wider education system. Students are now unable to study in their preferred city, forced to compromise their degree choice, or even reconsider whether to study at all.

While the problem persists, it is up to university bodies, students and policymakers to keep pushing for change – the cost of living should not dictate the choice in obtaining a higher education.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

Andrea Inte | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

The pancake topping your Cardiff University accommodation is giving this year

cardiff university vice chancellor home

Cardiff University vice-chancellor lives rent-free in lavish home despite £290k salary

Latest

So, where in the UK is MAFS Australia’s Danny from? Here’s why he moved down under

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in Australia for 14 years now

Here are 10 things about Warwick University life that would put a Victorian child in a coma

Alex Gold

From circles to the crushing bus queues, it’s safe to say a Victorian urchin wouldn’t survive life at Warwick

‘Rats died in my walls’: Students living in Cardiff share their accommodation nightmares

Andrea Inte

Turns out, finding somewhere nice to live at uni is harder than getting an offer

BBC Radio 1’s Greg James stops at Uni of York’s campus during Comic Relief bike ride

Violet Kennerk

The stop at York marked day five of the eight day challenge

All the pathetic responses the influencers from Inside the Manosphere had to the Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

Well done! You’ve made yourself look even worse!

Now that we’ve met them all, it’s time for a brutal first impression of the MAFS Aus 2026 cast

Suchismita Ghosh

Tears, drama, and chaos incoming

Debunked: No, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest mural hasn’t come to Northern Quarter

Emma Nichols

It’s one step forwards, three steps back for Manchester fans

louis theroux then myron and angie

Louis Theroux’s surprising take on what Myron and his girlfriend Angie were like in real life

Claudia Cox

‘He’s actually relatively tender with his girlfriend’

‘The interviewer was my ex’s dad’: KCL students share their internship horror stories

Sabrina Hau

Internship application season is upon us and so are the nightmares

love islanders ciaran and samie split also just maya jama there chilling

A breakdown of which Love Islanders are siding with Ciaran or Samie after their covert split

Claudia Cox

Half the boys are moving in with Ciaran?!

So, where in the UK is MAFS Australia’s Danny from? Here’s why he moved down under

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in Australia for 14 years now

Here are 10 things about Warwick University life that would put a Victorian child in a coma

Alex Gold

From circles to the crushing bus queues, it’s safe to say a Victorian urchin wouldn’t survive life at Warwick

‘Rats died in my walls’: Students living in Cardiff share their accommodation nightmares

Andrea Inte

Turns out, finding somewhere nice to live at uni is harder than getting an offer

BBC Radio 1’s Greg James stops at Uni of York’s campus during Comic Relief bike ride

Violet Kennerk

The stop at York marked day five of the eight day challenge

All the pathetic responses the influencers from Inside the Manosphere had to the Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

Well done! You’ve made yourself look even worse!

Now that we’ve met them all, it’s time for a brutal first impression of the MAFS Aus 2026 cast

Suchismita Ghosh

Tears, drama, and chaos incoming

Debunked: No, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest mural hasn’t come to Northern Quarter

Emma Nichols

It’s one step forwards, three steps back for Manchester fans

louis theroux then myron and angie

Louis Theroux’s surprising take on what Myron and his girlfriend Angie were like in real life

Claudia Cox

‘He’s actually relatively tender with his girlfriend’

‘The interviewer was my ex’s dad’: KCL students share their internship horror stories

Sabrina Hau

Internship application season is upon us and so are the nightmares

love islanders ciaran and samie split also just maya jama there chilling

A breakdown of which Love Islanders are siding with Ciaran or Samie after their covert split

Claudia Cox

Half the boys are moving in with Ciaran?!