‘Such a calm demeanour’: Friend reveals shock as Rhode Island hockey shooter was so peaceful

‘I’m disgusted, I’m mad, I’m disappointed’

Ellissa Bain | News

A friend of the Rhode Island shooter who killed two family members and injured three more at a high school hockey game has now spoken out and revealed she’s in total shock, because Dorgan had “such a calm demeanour”.

56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito after transitioning into a woman, opened fire at a youth ice hockey game at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday.

The two people who died are Dorgan’s ex-wife , Rhonda and son, Aidan. Dorgan also injured Rhonda’s mother, father and a family friend, who are all still critically injured in hospital.

Dorgan died at the scene from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said. The shooter’s daughter has claimed it was a “targeted” attack and the shooter had a family “vendetta”.

However, Dorgan’s friend Kimberly, who only knew the shooter by the name Roberta, told WCVB she’s “completely boggled” because her friend was so “calm” and always “spoke highly” of her children.

“To see the events of this tragedy was just shocking because she had such a calm demeanour,” she said. “I cannot in any situation understand how she can go and take the life of her child, especially because she spoke so highly of them.

“It breaks my heart, I’m disgusted, I’m mad, I’m disappointed. She always spoke highly of her kids and she said that her children were the reason that she breathed.”

Kimberly first met Dorgan at a biker meetup in Florida. The shooter moved to Florida alone after getting divorced and having gender-affirming surgery, but then moved to Maine to be closer to family.

“We had a conversation not long after she moved up there [to Maine], and it was repeated, where she said, you know, ‘I moved all the way up here, and I don’t see my kids as much as I want’,” the friend continued.

“Well, kids, a lot of teenagers don’t want to be around their parents anyway… if I’m being honest, it’s sometimes probably hard when you have the dad, that’s now a mom, and sometimes her wardrobe was sometimes more flamboyant than her personality.”

She said Roberta “expressed frustration” about not spending time with her kids, but to do this to her family is “just atrocious” and she “cannot forgive” what her friend has done.

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

