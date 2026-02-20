The Tab

Proposal to raise council tax by five per cent in Edinburgh

This comes after an eight per cent rise last year

Kitty Messer | News

According to Edinburgh council’s draft budget plans, council tax bills could increase by five per cent from April 2026.

The rise would mean a property in council tax band B would now have to pay £1094.46 per year. This excludes water and sewerage charges.

The cost for a band H property, the highest band of council tax, would increase to £4022.13 from £3,830.60.

The council has proposed the rise to fund a £1.6bn programme to tackle the city’s housing crisis.

This comes after council tax rose by eight per cent in Edinburgh last year.

The proposed figure could change as councillors are set to vote on amendments to the draft budget at a meeting next week.

Earlier this month, the finance convener of the city’s Labour administration said other local authority fees and charges would be frozen as much as possible.

Mandy Watts told the BBC the council recognised residents had “real concerns” about living costs.

The effect this increase may have on students sharing flats with non-students could be significant.

Andrew, a final year ancient history student at The University of Edinburgh, who lives with other non-students told The Tab Edinburgh: “I am really concerned about this increase.

“Although five per cent doesn’t seem like much, this could impact students like me who are already struggling to meet council tax costs. Despite the discount, I have to work a part time job and use my student loan to cover the costs council tax which leaves me very little money at the end of the month.

“An increase would mean having to increase my hours at work and take valuable time away from my studies.”

Students that live with non-students currently receive a 25 per cent discount on council tax.

However, the increase still has potential to place significant financial pressures on students living off student loans and part-time jobs.

Council tax for properties in EH9, EH8 and EH1 usually fall between bands B to D. These are some of the city’s most heavily student populated post codes.

If council tax is raised by five per cent, this means students living with non-students could go from paying an average of £1,042 per year to around £1,100.

A decision will be made by Edinburgh City Council on February 26th

Kitty Messer | News
Latest

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53