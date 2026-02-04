Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

31 mins ago

After going viral for her anti-ICE Grammys speech about no one being illegal on “stolen land”, a reference to the colonisation of America, Billie Eilish was dragged for doing exactly that.

It all started at the Grammys, where Billie Eilish condemned the actions of ICE by referencing how no one can be illegal in a country “stolen” from Native American people.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting, and speaking up, and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE is all I want to say, sorry,” she said.

The moment was widely celebrated, besides the Grammys heckler, but people quickly zeroed in on one glaring fact of her statement: She, too, is living on stolen land.

#BillieEilish won Song of the Year for “Wildflower” at the #Grammys. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that: No one is illegal on stolen land.” pic.twitter.com/W3NpNvbV7p — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 2, 2026

“She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion. After all, she has the moral high ground. Put up or shut the F up,” one person said.

Things quickly got out of hand, with an influencer looking to move into Billie Eilish’s house

In a moment sopping wet with irony, an Australian political influencer said he was going to move into Billie’s mansion after her comments at the Grammys.

Drew Pavlou, 24, said: “I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here.”

I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here: https://t.co/n53xBDFZlk pic.twitter.com/7v01m0A85X — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 2, 2026

He launched a GoFundMe, crowdfunding just over $3k before it was taken down. But he didn’t stop there, launching another campaign on a similar site for the $6 million Malibu home.

But here’s the thing: The house he wanted to go to wasn’t even Billie’s. It was actually her brothers’, but it was sold back in 2022 and then demolished in the deadly Palisades Fire.

The whole viral moment was shockingly pointless, even moreso because Australia was also colonised and taken from native people.

The backlash continued, and then a Native American tribe spoke out

NEW: I went to Billie Eilish’s $3m LA pad to see if she practices what she preaches. STOLEN LAND? EVERYONE’S WELCOME? Not at Billie’s high-security home. Huge walls, security fencing, cameras and MASSIVE front gate. Rules for thee but not for me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzIEtVoDp3 — Ben Leo (@benleo444) February 4, 2026

As right-wing publications published numerous stories about the Billie Eilish house drama, MailOnline spoke to the tribe that originally owned the area.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish. As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land,” a spokesperson for the Tongva tribe said.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country.”

Billie Eilish calls America "stolen land" Ok, Billie. Your $14,000,000 mansion in LA is built where the Tongva tribes once lived. Any plans on returning it? pic.twitter.com/3qu0ubWX8G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2026

The spokesperson hoped that the Tongva tribe would be referenced more explicitly in the future, but they did “express our appreciation for her comments” in a little tidbit right-wing Twitter glossed over.

It wasn’t exactly the “gotcha” moment accounts like End Wokeness were looking for, because there are currently 18.6 million people living in the greater Los Angeles basin, the ancestral lands of the Tongva tribe.

Long story short: Billie Eilish’s initial point about living on stolen land stands.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock