The Tab
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

The Tongva tribe gave a statement after her viral Grammys speech

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After going viral for her anti-ICE Grammys speech about no one being illegal on “stolen land”, a reference to the colonisation of America, Billie Eilish was dragged for doing exactly that.

It all started at the Grammys, where Billie Eilish condemned the actions of ICE by referencing how no one can be illegal in a country “stolen” from Native American people.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting, and speaking up, and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE is all I want to say, sorry,” she said.

The moment was widely celebrated, besides the Grammys heckler, but people quickly zeroed in on one glaring fact of her statement: She, too, is living on stolen land.

“She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion. After all, she has the moral high ground. Put up or shut the F up,” one person said.

Things quickly got out of hand, with an influencer looking to move into Billie Eilish’s house

In a moment sopping wet with irony, an Australian political influencer said he was going to move into Billie’s mansion after her comments at the Grammys.

Drew Pavlou, 24, said: “I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here.”

He launched a GoFundMe, crowdfunding just over $3k before it was taken down. But he didn’t stop there, launching another campaign on a similar site for the $6 million Malibu home.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

But here’s the thing: The house he wanted to go to wasn’t even Billie’s. It was actually her brothers’, but it was sold back in 2022 and then demolished in the deadly Palisades Fire.

The whole viral moment was shockingly pointless, even moreso because Australia was also colonised and taken from native people.

The backlash continued, and then a Native American tribe spoke out

As right-wing publications published numerous stories about the Billie Eilish house drama, MailOnline spoke to the tribe that originally owned the area.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish. As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land,” a spokesperson for the Tongva tribe said.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country.”

The spokesperson hoped that the Tongva tribe would be referenced more explicitly in the future, but they did “express our appreciation for her comments” in a little tidbit right-wing Twitter glossed over.

It wasn’t exactly the “gotcha” moment accounts like End Wokeness were looking for, because there are currently 18.6 million people living in the greater Los Angeles basin, the ancestral lands of the Tongva tribe.

Long story short: Billie Eilish’s initial point about living on stolen land stands.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Grammys Music Politics US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Bianca Censori’s naked Grammys dress last year was so much raunchier than Chappell Roan’s

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

After Chappell Roan and Justin Bieber, Harry Styles’ Grammys outfit is now getting dragged

Latest
Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars

Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars this year, and her reason is so wild

Hayley Soen

Ok Liv, fair play

Sean’s sister brutally calls out Lucinda AGAIN after All Stars and I’m living for this

Ellissa Bain

She’s 100 per cent team Belle

Here’s what your favourite Harry Styles song says about you as a KCL student

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

Harry Styles all the time. KCL student, occasionally

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

Kieran Galpin

The Tongva tribe gave a statement after her viral Grammys speech

manchester plane crash emergency response

In pictures: Emergency response following light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Becky Devonshire-Pay

An eyewitness described the response after two men were pronounced dead at the scene

Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

Hebe Hancock

He’s given an insight

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Ellissa Bain

People are obsessed

The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

Hayley Soen

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Calls for Durham’s ‘white elephant’ development to finally open

Charlotte Morgan

The leisure complex includes a hotel, cinema and housing, which would create over 1,000 jobs

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

May Thomson

One for the 72 per cent club x

Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars

Olivia Hawkins turned down Love Island All Stars this year, and her reason is so wild

Hayley Soen

Ok Liv, fair play

Sean’s sister brutally calls out Lucinda AGAIN after All Stars and I’m living for this

Ellissa Bain

She’s 100 per cent team Belle

Here’s what your favourite Harry Styles song says about you as a KCL student

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

Harry Styles all the time. KCL student, occasionally

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

Kieran Galpin

The Tongva tribe gave a statement after her viral Grammys speech

manchester plane crash emergency response

In pictures: Emergency response following light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Becky Devonshire-Pay

An eyewitness described the response after two men were pronounced dead at the scene

Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

Hebe Hancock

He’s given an insight

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Ellissa Bain

People are obsessed

The net worths of the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026

The All Stars 2026 rich list: Their net worths show who really doesn’t need any more fame

Hayley Soen

I refuse to fund Curtis’ lifestyle any further

Calls for Durham’s ‘white elephant’ development to finally open

Charlotte Morgan

The leisure complex includes a hotel, cinema and housing, which would create over 1,000 jobs

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

May Thomson

One for the 72 per cent club x