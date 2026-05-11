The Tab

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

I can barely keep up

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Meg and Dejon from last year’s season of Love Island are in a messy public back-and-forth beef over socials, and I actually can’t look away – here are the juicy details.

The pair were rumoured to have broken up sometime late last year, after deleting a bunch of their pictures together and unfollowing each other four months ago. But they seem to have made up recently and posted more pictures together, with Meg even shouting Dejon out for taking part in the London Marathon just a couple of weeks ago.

But all the rumours were put to rest after Dejon posted a video to his TikTok account, which is now deleted.

via Snapchat

“Meg and I are not together, I just thought I’d do a video one time to let all of you guys know,” he said in a  TikTok filmed in his car.

“Let me just be really transparent… we haven’t been together since December, but we’re still really good friends, she’s supported me, and I’ve supported her, and you guys always really appreciate the support you’ve given to me individually and Meg individually.”

Meg was not having any of it, however. On her Snapchat story, she posted a screenshot of the video and captioned it: “Well, this is messy.”

She also posted a picture that appears to show her and Dejon on an escalator, looking cosy.

“I’m just going to leave this here with the date and time,” she captioned it. The picture was apparently taken last Monday at a Westfield shooting centre.

Megan continued: “Imagine making a whole TikTok to say you’re not together with someone since December but were posting loved-up pics last week.”

Um, drama! Before Dejon deleted his entire TikTok account, people alleged that he responded to a TikTok comment asking if he’d seen Meg’s video. The Tab haven’t been able to confirm if this screenshot is real, as Dejon’s account has been completely wiped.

“I don’t know what she’s trying to do to be honest, and I don’t know why she’s done that, but I’m not going to rise to it, and I’m not going to say anything negative about her,” he allegedly said.

A classic he-said-she-said situation. Just enough tea to keep us going before the new season!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Influencers Love Island Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Love Island’s Megan Moore labelled ‘out of touch’ after rant over ‘rude’ café employee

Inside Love Island’s Liam Reardon’s romantic bank holiday with Cardiff Uni student girlfriend

Latest

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Hayley Soen

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama ‘Believe Me’

Harry Youlten

Camera crews in your study space?

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Hayley Soen

He charges $1k an hour

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

Hayley Soen

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so pretty

Exam season is here! Here are the best seats to get in Cardiff University libraries

Rosie Connold

Because we know what exam season can get like

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

Sara Maruboyina

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

Review: Berlin Berlin

Agathe Bernard-Bacot

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is all a bit much

Right-wing activist visiting Bristol Uni ‘attacked with curry’

Emily Robson

‘Young Bob’ – a 17-year-old Christian activist – spoke to students about topics such as abortion outside Senate House

‘I was hung out to dry’: Caroline Muirhead angrily calls out police for betraying her trust

Ellissa Bain

‘I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe’

Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

Ellen Paterson

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

St Andrews student ‘warned not to offend again’ after assaulting police officer and student

Cyrus Tahbaz

Third-year student, Edward Bulmer, punched the officer three times

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can barely keep up

After Should I Marry A Murderer, a cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name

Hayley Soen

Cyclists are setting off from Tony’s home and travelling 300 miles

the devil wears prada 2 celebrity cameos

You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Francesca Eke

Forget Donatella Versace, they even snuck in a famous golfer and New York Knicks player

The lore behind Ariana Grande’s back tattoo is crazy, so here’s what it actually means

Ellissa Bain

Yes, it’s real

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes