Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

9 hours ago

Meg and Dejon from last year’s season of Love Island are in a messy public back-and-forth beef over socials, and I actually can’t look away – here are the juicy details.

The pair were rumoured to have broken up sometime late last year, after deleting a bunch of their pictures together and unfollowing each other four months ago. But they seem to have made up recently and posted more pictures together, with Meg even shouting Dejon out for taking part in the London Marathon just a couple of weeks ago.

But all the rumours were put to rest after Dejon posted a video to his TikTok account, which is now deleted.

“Meg and I are not together, I just thought I’d do a video one time to let all of you guys know,” he said in a TikTok filmed in his car.

“Let me just be really transparent… we haven’t been together since December, but we’re still really good friends, she’s supported me, and I’ve supported her, and you guys always really appreciate the support you’ve given to me individually and Meg individually.”

Meg was not having any of it, however. On her Snapchat story, she posted a screenshot of the video and captioned it: “Well, this is messy.”

She also posted a picture that appears to show her and Dejon on an escalator, looking cosy.

“I’m just going to leave this here with the date and time,” she captioned it. The picture was apparently taken last Monday at a Westfield shooting centre.

Dejon and Megan blocked each other on IG,Dejon deleted Megan’s messages and deactivated his TikTok account after Megan posting receipts of them being together contrary to what he had said in his TikTok (claiming they broke up) #LoveislandUK #Loveisland #loveislandAllstars pic.twitter.com/igqqQV0mXl — TrendShift 🍵 ⏳ (@TrendshiftTea) May 11, 2026

Megan continued: “Imagine making a whole TikTok to say you’re not together with someone since December but were posting loved-up pics last week.”

Um, drama! Before Dejon deleted his entire TikTok account, people alleged that he responded to a TikTok comment asking if he’d seen Meg’s video. The Tab haven’t been able to confirm if this screenshot is real, as Dejon’s account has been completely wiped.

“I don’t know what she’s trying to do to be honest, and I don’t know why she’s done that, but I’m not going to rise to it, and I’m not going to say anything negative about her,” he allegedly said.

A classic he-said-she-said situation. Just enough tea to keep us going before the new season!