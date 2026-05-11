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the devil wears prada 2 celebrity cameos

You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Forget Donatella Versace, they even snuck in a famous golfer and New York Knicks player

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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It was worth a 20 year wait for the outfits alone, but The Devil Wears Prada 2 also used an insane amount of celebrity cameos to recreate the catty and ruthless world of fashion in the movie.

A number of celebrity cameos were actually axed, including a scene using Sydney Sweeney (ouch), but there’s still a long, long list of lucky celebs who made the final cut. And some of them are… rogue.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Not only did Amelia Dimz sneak her way into The devil Wears Prada 2, but her celebrity cameo even plugs her own channel, Chicken Shop Date. She’s seen chatting with another guest at Irv’s big birthday party, where she plays herself as she explicitly name drops CSD. Amelia described appearing in the film as a “pinch me” moment, even attending the NYC premier.

Donatella Versarche

Another fashion mogul, Donatella is spotted on a lunchd ate with Emily Charlton. Andy rudely interrupts their lunch and Emily abruptly gets up in the middle of their lunch to speak to her, even snapping at Donatella when she complains.

Lady Gaga

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Playing herself, Lady Gaga gets shaded by Miranda and reluctantly performs at the Milan show as the entertainment. She’s got a catty relationship with Miranda and their drama feels so real.

Heidi Klum

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Heidi featured in not one but two Devil Wears Prada movies as herself. She was spotted in a fashion show audience in the first film, and is seen in a scene opposite Emily Blunt in the second.

Marc Jacobs

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs featured in the movie as himself, where he’s seen fussing over a bow in a collection for Miranda – which of course she disapproves of.

Naomi Campbell

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Plopped right next to Miranda at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, Naomi Campbell of course made the cut as one of the mot iconic supermodels in the world.

Rory McIlroy

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This one feels really rogue but i’m sure was appreciated by any sports fans who were dragged to se the movie by friends or partners.

Rory featured in the film after admitting in an interview how he switched off by watching the orginal The Devil Wears Prada the night before he won a huge tournament.

That, of course, was seen by the director, who invited him to appear in the sequel as one of Miranda’s cool and interesting friends.

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony might feel like a rogue celebrity cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and he plays himself as he runs into Andy at one of Miranda’s parties. Andy tells him how much of a fan she is of him, but in real life Karl-Anthony is said to be a huge fan of the movie. Director, David, explained to  Screenrant: “We reached out to him, and he was thrilled.”

“For the athletes, we have KAT, and we have Rory McIlroy, which was thrilling for me as a golfer,” he added.

“I think Miranda’s world on weekends is filled with cool, interesting people. Anybody who’s the best at what they do, she wants to have for lunch. That’s how we sought out KAT.”

Winnie Harlow

America’s Next Top Model 2014 contestant Winnie Harlow made a name for herself in fashion, going on to work with Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Victoria’s Secret and Beyoncé. She was another celebrity cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 seen mingling with crowds.

Winnie wrote on Instagram: “Someone who looks like me being in the fashion industry wasn’t even a thought when the first The Devil Wears Prada came out.”

Calum Harper

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TikToker Calum played himself at Irv’s birthday party, in an appearance he called “fucking crazy”. He told The Observer: “I had my own cast chair. I sat next to Anne Hathaway. It was amazing,”

“They ended up giving me some lines, asked me to improv, to flirt and talk bollocks about modelling and fashion week in a party scene. I was gassed.”

Ciara

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Grammy winner, Ciara, was also spotted in the beginning of The Devil Wears Prada 2, featuring in a celebrity cameo as herself during the film’s Met Gala-inspired sequence early on in the proceedings.

Karolina Kurkova

Another model, Karolina, featured in the sequel – and she’s actually known as one of Anna Wintour’s favourites. She’s seen alongside other models at the beginning of the movie too.

Ashley Graham

Body positive model Ashley can be seen during a red carpet moment in the film, too. Speaking about the gig, Ashley said she recalled shooting her scenes in an appropriately fancy Christian Siriano dress, before encountering Meryl after the director called “cut”.

Featured image via Instagram @ameliadimz, @donatella_versarche, @themarcjacobs

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Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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