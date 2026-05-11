You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

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It was worth a 20 year wait for the outfits alone, but The Devil Wears Prada 2 also used an insane amount of celebrity cameos to recreate the catty and ruthless world of fashion in the movie.

A number of celebrity cameos were actually axed, including a scene using Sydney Sweeney (ouch), but there’s still a long, long list of lucky celebs who made the final cut. And some of them are… rogue.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

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Not only did Amelia Dimz sneak her way into The devil Wears Prada 2, but her celebrity cameo even plugs her own channel, Chicken Shop Date. She’s seen chatting with another guest at Irv’s big birthday party, where she plays herself as she explicitly name drops CSD. Amelia described appearing in the film as a “pinch me” moment, even attending the NYC premier.

Donatella Versarche

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Another fashion mogul, Donatella is spotted on a lunchd ate with Emily Charlton. Andy rudely interrupts their lunch and Emily abruptly gets up in the middle of their lunch to speak to her, even snapping at Donatella when she complains.

Lady Gaga

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Playing herself, Lady Gaga gets shaded by Miranda and reluctantly performs at the Milan show as the entertainment. She’s got a catty relationship with Miranda and their drama feels so real.