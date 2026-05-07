I found Anne Hathaway’s necklace in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and it’s so spenny it’s a plot hole

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In the long-awaited sequel everyone has been waiting for, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway’s character Andy wears a gorg necklace throughout the film.

Picking up 20 years after the events of The Devil Wears Prada, the sequel depicted Andy Sachs as a recently laid-off journalist in New York City. She’s been travelling the world and writing serious journalism for the last two decades, and her home certainly reflected that; it was somewhat run-down and was spewing dirty water from the faucet.

But here’s the thing: While Andy’s life certainly reflected that of someone not bothered with owning the fanciest things, her jewellery was another thing entirely.

Andy’s necklace in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is as designer as it gets

Andy’s necklace in The Devil Wears Prada 2 pops up a number of times throughout the film. The design is a simple gold chain with a T-bar attached, but during the Hamptons scene, she also sports it with a pearl necklace on top. As it turns out, the necklace is from designer Jemma Wynne.

The handcrafted piece, priced at a staggering $9,870, is made from 18k yellow gold and 17-point diamonds. It’s currently out of stock on the designer’s website, seemingly because of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

i loved how the last outfit andy is wearing in the devil wears prada 2 is a reference to the first outfit she was wearing in the first movie pic.twitter.com/SOAShM9sxz — charlie (@coloronthewalls) May 3, 2026

Though it’s completely believable that a fashion-focused film would have pricey items, this was before she rejoined the hallowed halls of Runway. Why is she splashing nearly $10k on a necklace when her apartment is spewing out dirt-brown water?

Though painfully out of most of our price ranges, ASOS and a number of other brands have already replicated the design. The one on Bohomoon is currently priced at £12, and Wolf & Badger are selling a slightly more pricey one at £89.99.

Emily revealed at the end of the film that she’d reached out to Andy to be friends, so it’s my headcannon that the necklace was a peace offering.

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Featured image credit: 20th Century Studios