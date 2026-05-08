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James Charles calls woman who lost job and asked for help ‘lazy’ and ‘entitled’ in TikTok rant

He put her on blast in a two-minute video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Influencer James Charles has called out a recently unemployed woman for asking for help by sending him a GoFundMe on TikTok, and it’s brutal.

James Charles first blew up on YouTube and Twitter years ago and has since made his mark across several social media platforms. He’s always been a controversial figure because of his past “problematic” behaviour, but his latest TikTok has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

He started the video reading a message he’d received.

“I just got a DM from a girl on here that said, ‘Good morning James, I know you’ll never see this but if you could just take on minute to read it would really mean a lot to me. I’m really struggling right now because Spirit Airlines just filed for bankruptcy, and I just lost my job. Here’s a GoFuudMe link. Any donations help’.”

James laughed and said: “I’m sure they do, sweetheart, I’m sure they do. You know what else would help you? Getting another job. Try that, because in the time it took you to copy and paste the same f*ck ass message to me, who you don’t follow by the way and to 100 other influencers and celebrities, you could’ve applied to a hundred other jobs because you’re a lazy piece of sh*t and you’re entitled. Why would I ever help you?”

James Charles mocks a woman who messaged him her GoFundMe after she lost her job when Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy. Calls her a lazy piece of shit.
byu/adularia- inFauxmoi

James didn’t stop there and went on to call out the woman for not being a supporter of his.

“You’re not a fan, you don’t even follow me, you’ve never supported me, this is your first time DMing me, and you think that I’m going to send you money because you lost your job? Welcome to the real world, sweetheart. People lose their jobs every day.”

He continued: “You’re white, pretty and able-bodied. You’re in a better position than a lot of people out here who are trying way harder to make a better life for themselves. Why would I help you?”

Lots of people are pointing out how out of touch it is for James, a millionaire influencer, to make fun of someone asking for help.

“Even from a PR standpoint, why would he think this was normal to do?” one person questioned.

He’s since seemingly deleted the video after it went down poorly with his followers. What a hard watch.

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Featured image via Instagram/TikTok

More on: Influencer James Charles Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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