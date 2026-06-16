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Bonnie Blue

The truth of the viral Bonnie Blue Funko POP as man storms B&M’s aisles on crusade to find it

She’ll look just peachy next to Batman

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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People have Funko POPS depicting Marvel characters, celebrities, and horror villains, but apparently, B&M is selling a Bonnie Blue version.

Though I wouldn’t exactly call her a celebrity, Bonnie Blue has cemented herself in infamy. The UK might not be first in the world for education, but I challenge other countries to find a figure as divisive as our Bonnie.  Love her or hate her, it’s irrelevant – you know her name.

A Bonnie Blue Funko POP has gone viral

@retrobeans

Can we find the NEW BONNIE BLUE FUNKO POP in b&m? #new #bonnieblue #funkopop #bandm

♬ original sound – Kyle – Retrobeans

TikTok content creator Retrobeans, real name Kyle, has 117k followers on the app, where he usually posts shop vlogs. He posted a picture of the toy on TikTok, and it showed a blonde bombshell with a white Los Angeles T-shirt on. With the amount of stunts she’s known for, including the viral teacher one, I feel like there are more instantly recognisable Bonnie Blue fits.

Last week, he stormed the aisles of B&M looking for the Bonnie Blue Funko POP, and, shocker, he did not find it. Despite that, some AI-generated pictures go a long way, and the Bonnie Blue collectable soon found its way to the home of all misinformation, Facebook. People were obviously not thrilled by the prospect.

“You reckon they have different variants where she’s in different poses?” one person questioned.

Another said: “Is this real? It’s absolutely disgusting to be selling this to children.”

Though most reasonable people know Funko would stay away from such a public figure, the masses of social media are easily led.

“Don’t take me seriously, pls,” Retrobeans’ TikTok bio reads.

Funko and B&M have been approached for comment, though I can’t imagine they’re jumping at the chance to speak out.

Jokes aside (and don’t judge), but I lowkey want one.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Bonnie Blue TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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