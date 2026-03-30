Flight attendant shares horrific injuries after being thrown from Air Canada plane mid crash

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A flight attendant has given an update about the horrific injuries she sustained during the Air Canada plane crash one week ago.

Last week, news emerged that an Air Canada flight had crashed when it arrived at LaGuardia Airport in New York. It hit a fire truck on the runaway, leaving both of the plane’s pilots dead. The jet was on route from Montreal, and struck the fire engine on Runway 4. The emergency service vehicle had been responding to a separate incident.

At the time, it was reported that a female member of the cabin crew had been thrown from the wreckage during the impact of the crash. She was in her emergency seat, and was later found on the tarmac. Port Authority police helped rescue her, and she was then brought to hospital.

Now, more details of her current condition have been released. A GoFundMe set up by her daughter has confirmed the women involved is named Solange Tremblay, and she is a flight attendant who was severely injured during the crash.

“Late in the evening on March 22, 2026, Air Canada Jazz flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport in New York collided with a fire truck on landing. The collision resulted in the fatalities of both pilots as well as several serious injuries amongst staff and passengers,” the page has explained.

“My mother, Solange Tremblay, was the senior flight attendant aboard this flight. She was sitting in her jump seat in the forward cabin of the plane, directly behind the cockpit. During the crash she was when she ejected over 320 feet from the wreckage. She was found still strapped in her jump seat lying on the tarmac.”

The page went on to explain that Solange has suffered two shattered legs, a fractured spine and has needed skin grafts. It said: “My mom was conscious for all of this, and has sustained severe injuries from this event. She continues to fight and recover at a hospital in New York. My mother’s injuries include two shattered legs (open fractures) requiring multiple surgeries where metal plates are needed to repair the damage done to her legs.

“She sustained a fractured spine where she continues to wait and see if surgery is required. Furthermore, she requires skin grafts to repair the missing flesh she lost on her legs while sliding down the tarmac. She has even received a blood transfusion due to complications from her first surgery.

“My mom has suffered so much from this event and regrettably her struggles are far from over. She will have to undergo several other surgeries, along with intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again. At the moment our greatest fear is the risk of infection which could lead to other horrifying complications if her injuries become infected.” The page is trying to raise $250k to cover medical costs needed, and so far has raised over $175k. “My mother dedicated her entire life as a flight attendant, and was very proud of her work,” it was stated. “She loved serving the public and helping them travel safely from their respective destinations. Right now, my mom needs your help. She is in New York for the foreseeable future for her recovery where she remains in constant fear of sustaining further damages than she has already suffered.” An investigation into the crash is still ongoing. The link to donate can be found here.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via SMG/Shutterstock and GoFundMe.