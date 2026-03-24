New updates as horrific footage shows exact moment plane collided with fire truck and killed two

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New updates have been released as footage has emerged of the moment a plane collided with a fire truck on an airport runway, killing the jet’s two pilots.

This article contains footage that might be distressing.

News emerged yesterday of an Air Canada flight that crashed when it arrived at LaGuardia Airport in New York. It hit a fire truck on Sunday night, and both plane pilots were confirmed dead. The jet was on route from Montreal, and struck the fire engine on Runway 4. The emergency service vehicle had been responding to a separate incident.

The plane had been travelling down the runway after landing, and the fire engine had been crossing the same runway, when the collision happened. As per various reports, there were 72 passengers onboard, and four crew members. 41 were taken to hospital. Most have since been released.

Now, horror footage has emerged of the exact moment the crash happened. It shows the plane coming down the runway after landing, and the truck crossing the same runway. Then, the two vehicles collide.

WATCH: New video shows Air Canada flight crashing into rescue truck at New York airport pic.twitter.com/PZcyTSXI15 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 23, 2026

In the most recent updates, the airport has confirmed it has now re-opened. For the majority of Monday, the airport had closed and cancelled flights. The airport said in an update yesterday: “LaGuardia Airport is now open, expect delays and/or cancellations. Plan ahead and check with your airline for the latest updates.”

Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority Executive Director, has confirmed an investigation is currently underway to determine “exactly what went on during the crash”. As of today, National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still at work at the crash scene and have recovered the jet’s onboard data recorders.

According to reports, the two black boxes from the aircraft have been recovered. These are the cockpit voice recorder, and flight data recorder. As per CNN, officials are expected to provide more details on the investigation tomorrow (Wednesday 25th).

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