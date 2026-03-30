Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

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All seven members of BTS have now officially completed their mandatory military service, with enlistments spanning from December 2022 to June 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve for roughly 18 to 21 months before turning 28, with only rare exemptions granted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JK (@mnijungkook)

Rather than delay or seek special treatment, the group chose to enlist while still at the height of their global success. The move meant they could return as a full group by 2025, while also focusing on individual projects during their time apart.

Across their service, the members earned early promotions, elite titles, and took on demanding roles ranging from frontline units to training recruits. They also shared occasional glimpses into military life through livestreams and updates.

Now they’ve all returned to civilian life, here’s a breakdown of what each member actually got up to, according to Korea JoonAng Daily.

Jin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin was the first to enlist back in December 2022, and he quickly built a reputation for being one of the standout soldiers in his unit.

Serving at the 5th Infantry Division’s recruit training centre, he worked as an assistant drill instructor, meaning he was responsible for helping train new soldiers. During his time there, he earned the title of “Elite Soldier” and was promoted ahead of schedule, eventually reaching sergeant.

J-Hope

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J-Hope followed in April 2023 and also took on a training-focused role as an assistant drill instructor, this time with the 36th Infantry Division.

J-Hope earned the “Special Warrior” title, which is awarded to soldiers who excel across multiple areas like fitness, shooting, and first aid.

Alongside this, he stepped up as a platoon leader and even won a “Strong Warrior” speech contest.

Suga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Suga completed his service slightly differently from the others. Due to a previous shoulder injury, he was assigned alternative duty as a public service worker rather than active military service.

He enlisted in September 2023 and fulfilled his responsibilities in a non-combat role, completing the same overall obligation period as the others.

RM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

RM served in the military band at the 15th Infantry Division, where he combined his musical background with military duties, and even picked up the saxophone during his time there.

Reflecting on the experience, he said on a livestream: “It felt like I was 17 again back in the trainee days.”

He also spoke honestly about the tougher side of service, adding: “Not everything was fun and enjoyable, but that is how it is… It had been a time for me to think about the things what I couldn’t have thought of before.”

During a later livestream, RM opened up about struggling with insomnia while enlisted, revealing: “There was one time that I couldn’t sleep for 78 hours… So many things were happening outside.”

He shared that he sought medical help and that things have improved: “Things have gotten better over the last year and two months on medication… But I’m still afraid of falling asleep.”

Alongside his service, he also released a solo album and made a significant donation to veterans’ welfare.

V

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V took on one of the most intense roles of all, serving in the Special Duty Team within the Military Police, a unit known for its demanding physical requirements.

During his enlistment, he also underwent a noticeable physical transformation. Before joining, he revealed he weighed 62kg and had set a goal to bulk up significantly.

By early 2024, he had already gained weight, and by the time of his discharge, he shared that he had reached 80kg before cutting back down.

“I used to have gobongbap,” he said on Weverse stream, referring to oversized portions of rice. “I definitely got healthier after working out six days a week.”

Jimin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin made an impression from the very start of his service. During basic training, he ranked first in his class and was chosen to represent his fellow soldiers at the completion ceremony.

He later took on a leadership role as a squad leader and earned the “Special Grade Soldier” title.

Looking back, he admitted the experience felt long and intense: “Well, the time certainly did not fly for me… A week felt like a month.”

He also joked about how immersed he became in military life, saying: “I was so used to being a soldier, I briefly forgot that I was an entertainer.”

Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JK (@mnijungkook)

Jungkook ended up putting a very different skillset to use, working as a cook in the military kitchen.

Stationed alongside Jimin in the 5th Infantry Division, he was responsible for preparing meals on a large scale, feeding hundreds of soldiers at a time.

“I can cook almost every Korean dish now,” he said during a livestream.

“But the cooking process is different [from cooking at home] because we need to make it in bulk… I try to make it as delicious as possible, but it’s not easy.”

He was later promoted early to sergeant, recognised for his contribution to morale through food (arguably one of the most important jobs, honestly).

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Featured image credit: Weverse