The Tab

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

They’re back with a new album

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

All seven members of BTS have now officially completed their mandatory military service, with enlistments spanning from December 2022 to June 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve for roughly 18 to 21 months before turning 28, with only rare exemptions granted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JK (@mnijungkook)

Rather than delay or seek special treatment, the group chose to enlist while still at the height of their global success. The move meant they could return as a full group by 2025, while also focusing on individual projects during their time apart.

Across their service, the members earned early promotions, elite titles, and took on demanding roles ranging from frontline units to training recruits. They also shared occasional glimpses into military life through livestreams and updates.

Now they’ve all returned to civilian life, here’s a breakdown of what each member actually got up to, according to Korea JoonAng Daily.

Jin

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin was the first to enlist back in December 2022, and he quickly built a reputation for being one of the standout soldiers in his unit.

Serving at the 5th Infantry Division’s recruit training centre, he worked as an assistant drill instructor, meaning he was responsible for helping train new soldiers. During his time there, he earned the title of “Elite Soldier” and was promoted ahead of schedule, eventually reaching sergeant.

J-Hope

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-Hope followed in April 2023 and also took on a training-focused role as an assistant drill instructor, this time with the 36th Infantry Division.

J-Hope earned the “Special Warrior” title, which is awarded to soldiers who excel across multiple areas like fitness, shooting, and first aid.

Alongside this, he stepped up as a platoon leader and even won a “Strong Warrior” speech contest.

Suga

Suga completed his service slightly differently from the others. Due to a previous shoulder injury, he was assigned alternative duty as a public service worker rather than active military service.

He enlisted in September 2023 and fulfilled his responsibilities in a non-combat role, completing the same overall obligation period as the others.

RM

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

RM served in the military band at the 15th Infantry Division, where he combined his musical background with military duties, and even picked up the saxophone during his time there.

Reflecting on the experience, he said on a livestream: “It felt like I was 17 again back in the trainee days.”

He also spoke honestly about the tougher side of service, adding: “Not everything was fun and enjoyable, but that is how it is… It had been a time for me to think about the things what I couldn’t have thought of before.”

During a later livestream, RM opened up about struggling with insomnia while enlisted, revealing: “There was one time that I couldn’t sleep for 78 hours… So many things were happening outside.”

He shared that he sought medical help and that things have improved: “Things have gotten better over the last year and two months on medication… But I’m still afraid of falling asleep.”

Alongside his service, he also released a solo album and made a significant donation to veterans’ welfare.

V

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by V (@thv)

V took on one of the most intense roles of all, serving in the Special Duty Team within the Military Police, a unit known for its demanding physical requirements.

During his enlistment, he also underwent a noticeable physical transformation. Before joining, he revealed he weighed 62kg and had set a goal to bulk up significantly.

By early 2024, he had already gained weight, and by the time of his discharge, he shared that he had reached 80kg before cutting back down.

“I used to have gobongbap,” he said on Weverse stream, referring to oversized portions of rice. “I definitely got healthier after working out six days a week.”

Jimin

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin made an impression from the very start of his service. During basic training, he ranked first in his class and was chosen to represent his fellow soldiers at the completion ceremony.

He later took on a leadership role as a squad leader and earned the “Special Grade Soldier” title.

Looking back, he admitted the experience felt long and intense: “Well, the time certainly did not fly for me… A week felt like a month.”

He also joked about how immersed he became in military life, saying: “I was so used to being a soldier, I briefly forgot that I was an entertainer.”

Jungkook

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JK (@mnijungkook)

Jungkook ended up putting a very different skillset to use, working as a cook in the military kitchen.

Stationed alongside Jimin in the 5th Infantry Division, he was responsible for preparing meals on a large scale, feeding hundreds of soldiers at a time.

“I can cook almost every Korean dish now,” he said during a livestream.

“But the cooking process is different [from cooking at home] because we need to make it in bulk… I try to make it as delicious as possible, but it’s not easy.”

He was later promoted early to sergeant, recognised for his contribution to morale through food (arguably one of the most important jobs, honestly).

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Weverse

More on: Celebrity
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Katseye

‘Why is he playing with his nips?’: KATSEYE’s choreographer goes viral for oddly filthy dance

lana del rey husband jeremy marriage

Lana Del Rey’s husband responds brutally at a fan who ‘can’t wait’ for their marriage to end

The BTS comeback album and concert flopped after a four-year hiatus, so here’s why

Latest

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it