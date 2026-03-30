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lana del rey husband jeremy marriage

Lana Del Rey’s husband responds brutally at a fan who ‘can’t wait’ for their marriage to end

Jeremey Dufrene wrote: ‘You’re just jealous’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Jeremy Dufrene, the alligator tour guide and husband of Lana Del Rey, issued a scathing response to a fan who claimed their marriage “won’t work”.

Underneath pictures of Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey, an Instagram user commented: “I’m sorry but the marriage won’t last. I will give it two years tops. The honeymoon will soon be over and I can’t wait because it’s affecting her music.”

By the way, Lana and Jeremy have been married for precisely one year, six months and four days.

Jeremy responded: “Sounds like it’s affecting your life. Don’t you have a woman to give your attention and love to besides worrying about someone else’s marriage? You’re just jealous of what I have and you don’t. Find love in yourself, bro. Life is easier that way.”

Woah, that’s scathing. I kind of love him for it.

This isn’t the first time Lana’s husband has hit back at haters commenting on their marriage. Earlier this month, another Instagram user accused Lana of only being with him “just to fit her aesthetic” and claimed “he just wanted a younger woman”.

For context, Lana Del Rey is 40 years old, and Jeremy Dufrene just turned 51.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

Jeremy clapped back with four lengthy Instagram comments. He wrote: “Get your facts straight when you speak on something you have no clue about… it amazes me how you act like you know what the hell you [are] talking about and you didn’t get one thing that was a fact. [You’re] a pure loser. Clout chaser.

“[You’re] such a joke,” he continued, “making up your own story on me. You’re so funny! I don’t have to explain to you nothing but you’re totally wrong. Someone needs to educate this woman.”

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Featured images via Instagram / @honeymoon.

More on: Celebrity Lana Del Rey Music
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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