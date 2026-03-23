There’s been even more beef, so where did Ethel Cain and Lana del Rey’s feud even come from?

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This weekend, Lana Del Rey seemingly criticised then blocked a nightclub in Atlanta for putting on an “Ethel vs Lana drag brunch” event. So, why do people think Ethel Cain and Lana del Rey are feuding? Where did all the beef originate from? The lore is so deep, so here’s a handy cheat sheet to why people think Lana del Rey hates Ethel Cain (and vice versa).

Ethel Cain got fed up with people comparing her to Lana del Rey

So, a deep-dive into Ethel Cain’s early internet old Tumblr posts revealed she used to be a proper fan of Lana. Apparently, the first album she ever bought was Born to Die. However, in 2022, Ethel Cain complained about how often people compared her music’s to Lana’s. She told i-D magazine: “I love Lana and I love her music but there’s a hundred other things at play here. If that’s an entry way for a review, that’s fine. But sometimes people arrive at Lana Del Rey and stop at Lana Del Rey. I called it lazy writing because it’s lazy for me and her. I think it’s kind of a detriment to the expansive work of two female artists to just reduce them to being similar to each other.”

Ethel reenacted Lana’s Insta post, and Lana wasn’t pleased

In July 2022, Lana del Rey’s then-boyfriend Jack Donoghue posted a pic on Insta of them by the Cook County Jail in Chicago. In 2024, Ethel then shared a photo on X of her and Jack posing in a similar way, along with the caption “ok wait my turn”. The post was deleted fairly quickly.

Lana wrote a song dissing Ethel

On 14th August 2025, Lana posted a video of her listening to an unreleased song titled “Track 13” in a car. The lyrics go: “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Thinks it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose.” These lyrics seem to reference their pics with Jack Donoghue from 2022.

The song continues: “The most famous girl at the Waffle House/ I don’t regret it/ The most famous girl at the Waffle House.”

These lines seem to refer to a New York Times feature that called Ethel “The Most Famous Girl at the Waffle House”, and a viral video from 2023 of Lana working in a Waffle House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

Lana claimed Ethel made comments that ‘disturbed’ her

Popbase reshared the snippet of Lana’s new song. She commented underneath: “I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago – when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at.

“Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed.”

Lana (allegedly) blocked Ethel on Instagram

Ethel’s only public response to Lana’s new song was an Insta story claiming Lana del Rey blocked her on Instagram.

Several months on, Ethel still hasn’t addressed Lana’s claims.

Erm, why is a nightclub involved?!

The Lore nightclub in Atlanta posted on Instagram about its upcoming Ethel vs Lana Drag Brunch event. Lana seemed to comment on the post, criticising Ethel and saying that that “none of this is funny”. This comment isn’t there anymore – the nightclubs claim Lana’s account blocked theirs.

The Tab has contacted Ethel Cain for comment.

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Featured images via @honeymoon and YouTube / Ethel Cain.